Staff Raise Alarm Over 'Exploitative Practices' At Tyndale Biscoe School

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Allegations of exploitative work practices have surfaced against Tyndale Biscoe & Mallinson School, one of Srinagar's most reputed educational institutions.

In a formal written complaint addressed to the media, teachers from the school has accused the administration of violating labor rights, forcing teachers to work extended hours without pay, and subjecting staff to mental harassment.

According to the complaint, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer, the school has been allegedly compelling its teaching staff to report 30 minutes before the official start of the school day and stay at least one hour after school ends.

According to the school faculty, these additional working hours are not only undocumented but also remain uncompensated.

“Teachers who raise questions or resist this practice reportedly face intimidation or threats of disciplinary action”, they said.

The complainant described the situation as unpaid, forced labor-an allegation that, if substantiated, would amount to a violation of multiple provisions under Indian labor law.

Speaking anonymously, a senior teacher said the administration has created a deeply oppressive work culture where educators are made to work beyond the prescribed hours under the constant threat of punitive action.

“We are being forced to work overtime without any compensation or acknowledgment,” the teacher said.

“It's not just about the time-we are being treated like dispensable labor, not educators. There's no justification given for this routine. It is simply enforced through fear.”

The school's policies, as claimed by the teachers, breach several legal protections, including Article 23 of the Indian Constitution which prohibits forced labor, and Article 21 which guarantees the right to life with dignity.

Teachers say that the administration's actions also violate the Teachers' Service and Working Conditions Rules, the Minimum Wages Act, and provisions under the Factories and Shops & Establishments Acts.

What adds to their concern is that these working hour extensions are not part of any formal documentation or written directive. Teachers say they are verbally pressured and manipulated into following a schedule that far exceeds their contracted hours.

Another teacher, also speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed distress over the psychological toll this environment has taken.

“If anyone tries to speak up, they're quickly silenced through humiliation, isolation, or informal warnings,” the teacher said.“It's affecting our mental health, our families, and our ability to function as professionals. We're not machines.”

The teacher further said that the most difficult days are when school inspections or events are planned, during which staff are expected to remain on duty for even longer hours without any prior notice or consent.

The complaint, urges immediate intervention. It seeks an independent investigation into the school's daily operational practices and calls for enforcement of official school duty hours in line with labor and education department norms.

The complainant has also demanded that teachers be duly compensated for any additional work, either financially or through time-off arrangements. More importantly, the teachers are appealing for the establishment of institutional safeguards to protect them from further harassment and intimidation.

The letter describes the overall environment within the school as“toxic” and“fear-driven,” claiming that many staff members are too afraid to speak publicly about their experiences. They fear retaliation in the form of job termination or professional isolation.

Attempts to reach the school management for a response remained unanswered at the time of filing this report.

The teacher also alleged that since the principal changed, the system feels more like a corporate set-up obsessed with control, rather than an academic institution that values its educator.

The complainants pinned hope that media attention will compel the authorities to act and restore a safe, fair, and dignified working environment for those who shape the region's future generation.