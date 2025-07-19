3 Big Reasons Why India Must Play Rishabh Pant Only As A Batter In The 4Th Test Vs England

Rishabh Pant's explosive batting and recent red-hot form raise one clear question, should he play purely as a batter in the 4th Test? Here's why it might be India's smartest move.

In the ongoing Test series, Rishabh Pant has already piled up 425 runs, second only to the leading run-getter. His innings of 74 at Lord's was shaping up to be another century until a run-out halted the momentum.

More than just this series, Pant has consistently performed in English conditions, averaging over 42 in 12 Tests in the UK. That's success on some of the toughest batting tracks. When you're producing that kind of output in England, you deserve a spot regardless of your wicketkeeping role.

Dhruv Jurel is expected to take over the gloves, and that could have created a selection headache, but Karun Nair's poor run changes things.

Nair's sub-22 average across six innings this tour makes him the obvious candidate to be replaced. This allows India to slot Jurel in behind the stumps while retaining Pant purely as a batter, without compromising team balance.

And if you're wondering about the No. 3 slot, there's room for some creativity, maybe pushing Gill up a spot or using Pant or Jurel flexibly in the top order. It's a one-Test gamble India can afford.

India's batting is loaded with technical players such as KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy, but only Pant and Jaiswal bring flair and explosiveness.

Pant's presence forces England to rethink. His strike rate near 79 can turn the game in just an hour. While Jaiswal sets the tone up front, Pant provides that same fear in the middle-order, disrupting rhythm and building momentum from nowhere.

He's a wildcard England can't comfortably plan for. And that's exactly what India needs in a series this close.