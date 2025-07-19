HTX Opens Trading For ERA (Caldera)

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - HTX, a global leading crypto exchange, has announced the listing ERA (Caldera) on July 17. ERA/USDT spot trading is now available to users on HTX. Meanwhile, the ERA/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading pair is also available for trading.

Caldera is a rollup platform on Ethereum that enables horizontal scaling and interoperability between rollups. Instead of optimizing a single blockchain, Caldera allows projects to launch customizable rollups while maintaining Ethereum's security and decentralization. The platform introduces the Metalayer, a unifying layer designed to connect rollups across Optimistic and Zero-Knowledge (ZK) frameworks. This enables coordination, communication, and resource sharing while preserving the distinct features of each rollup.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

