Costa Rican Tourism Associations Unite To Promote Sustainable Solutions At The P3 International Conference

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) In a context marked by challenges such as biodiversity loss, insecurity, the advancing climate emergency, and transformations in tourism business models , the Planet, People, Peace – P3 International Conference has brought together not only national and international experts, but also the coordinated support of the main trade associations of the Costa Rican tourism sector .

Organizations such as Canatur, Reactur, Fedecatur, Cámara Verde, Acoprot, Proimagen, Acot, Acoguitur, and the Friends of Costa Rica Foundation have added their support to the event, recognizing P3 as a key space to debate and build joint solutions to the urgent challenges facing the industry.

“The future of Costa Rican tourism depends on our ability to innovate and act responsibly with the environment and our communities . The P3 Conference represents a key opportunity for the tourism sector to update itself, engage in dialogue, and build joint solutions that respond to major challenges. Therefore, we invite our members and the entire tourism chain to join this event and be part of the transformation the country needs,” said Shirley Calvo, Executive Director of Canatur.

The support of these organizations goes beyond a symbolic commitment. Many of them have begun to mobilize their members, publicize the conference's thematic agenda, and actively promote participation in the various content sections that will address topics such as generational challenges, lessons learned from the past, the essence of sustainable tourism, regenerative tourism, combating greenwashing, innovation in sustainability, zero-waste culture, threats to sustainability, and responsible urban transformation, among others.

“The support of the national tourism industry's chambers and organizations demonstrates a collective commitment to transforming tourism toward more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient models. The P3 Conference is not only a space to reflect on challenges, but also a platform to inspire, generate ideas, alliances, and concrete actions. Today more than ever, we need to unite voices and capacities to face the challenges that directly impact the country and the future of our industry,” stated Dayana Hernández, Executive Director of CANAECO.

In addition to academic and technical reflection, the P3 Conference has been recognized as a space for advocacy, alliance building, and professional development for tour operators, business owners, entrepreneurs, and organizations seeking to align their work with criteria of sustainability, equity, and innovation.

“Proimagen Costa Rica supports the P3 Conference, a unique event worldwide, because it firmly believes that sustainability is the foundation for maintaining the country's position as a leading international destination. Promoting responsible, ethical, and innovative tourism strengthens Costa Rica's position in Costa Rica's main tourism markets,” said Christian D'oñas, president of Proimagen Costa Rica.

The P3 International Conference will take place on August 27 and 28 at the Real Intercontinental Hotel, with a high-level agenda that includes more than 30 speakers from countries such as England, India, Colombia, the United States, Italy, Panama, and Costa Rica.-

