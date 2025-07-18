Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UNHCR Warns 11.6Mn Refugees At Risk Due To Funding Cuts

2025-07-18 07:08:53
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) warned yesterday that about 11.6mn refugees are at risk of losing access to humanitarian aid due to significant reductions in foreign assistance from donor countries.

Director of External Relations at UNHCR Dominique Hyde said in a press briefing that this figure represents nearly one-third of the refugees they support and the funding situation is critical, and they fear that up to 11.6mn refugees and forcibly displaced persons may lose access to the humanitarian assistance they provide.

Hyde explained that UNHCR has only been able to meet 23% of its $10.6bn funding requirements since the beginning of this year. The crisis stems from major cuts in foreign aid from donor countries such as Sweden, France, and Japan, as well as substantial reductions in US assistance.

UNHCR noted that it has been forced to halt or suspend aid programmes worth about $1.4bn, including a 60% reduction in emergency relief supplies in several countries such as Sudan, Chad, and Afghanistan.

Vital services now facing suspension include medical aid, education, shelter, nutrition, and protection programmes. (QNA)

