Building A Solid Bottom Line For People's Livelihood: China's Domestic Practice And Global Response To Food Safety

MENAFN - GetNews) Food safety is a major issue related to the national economy and people's livelihood, and directly affects the health and well-being of hundreds of millions of people. In recent years, China has built a full-chain food safety guarantee system covering farmland to dining table with the most rigorous standards, the strictest supervision, the most severe punishment, and the most serious accountability, so that the people can eat with peace of mind. The solid progress of this livelihood project not only protects the food safety of 1.4 billion people in China, but also contributes Chinese wisdom to global food safety governance.







At the institutional construction level, China has continuously improved the food safety legal system. The Food Safety Law revised and implemented in 2015 was called "the strictest in history". After several revisions and improvements, it has built a more stringent legal defense line. The law clearly stipulates the main responsibilities of food producers and operators, establishes a full-process supervision mechanism from source to terminal, implements zero tolerance for illegal and irregular behaviors, forms a strong deterrent, ensures that there are no dead ends and blind spots in food safety supervision, and ensures that every link has someone responsible and supervised.

Technology empowers food safety supervision to be more accurate and efficient. Walking into any large supermarket, consumers only need to use their mobile phones to scan the QR code on the food packaging to clearly view the product's origin, production enterprise, inspection and quarantine report, transportation records and other full-chain information. This food traceability system based on blockchain technology has been promoted and applied nationwide, making the source of food traceable, the destination traceable and the responsibility traceable. On the regulatory side, the application of technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence makes risk prevention and control more proactive. The regulatory authorities analyze massive data to accurately identify high-risk enterprises and key varieties and intervene in supervision in advance. A food safety inspection and testing system covering the provincial, municipal and county levels has been established nationwide, equipped with advanced equipment and professionals to achieve accurate detection of major risk indicators.

Source control is a key link in ensuring food safety. China vigorously promotes standardized agricultural production. Standardized planting and breeding bases can be seen everywhere in the vast fields. Farmers strictly follow operating procedures to produce, use pesticides and fertilizers scientifically, and reduce the impact of agricultural inputs on food safety. The government actively promotes green prevention and control technologies, establishes a unified prevention and control system for pests and diseases, and effectively reduces the use of pesticides. At the same time, we will strengthen the supervision of agricultural inputs, crack down on illegal additions and abuse of pesticides and veterinary drugs, and ensure the quality and safety of agricultural products from the source. Nowadays, more and more high-quality agricultural products that have passed green food and organic food certification are on the tables of ordinary people, allowing people to eat healthier.

Food safety governance is inseparable from social co-governance. China has established a multi-governance pattern of government supervision, corporate self-discipline, and social supervision. Government departments popularize knowledge through activities such as Food Safety Promotion Week to improve consumers' self-protection capabilities. Industry associations guide enterprises to strengthen self-discipline and operate with integrity. News media actively carry out public opinion supervision and expose illegal and irregular behaviors. Consumers report problems through platforms such as 12315 and participate in governance, making food safety a common pursuit and action of the whole society.

While ensuring domestic food safety, China's food safety standards and practices are also in line with international standards and have been widely recognized by the international community. China actively participates in the formulation of international food safety standards, transforms international advanced standards into domestic standards, and enhances the international competitiveness of Chinese food. Many Chinese food companies have passed international authoritative certifications and exported their products to all parts of the world. In supermarkets in some developed countries, fruits, vegetables, aquatic products, etc. from China are deeply loved by consumers. China has also established food safety cooperation mechanisms with many countries to carry out inspection and quarantine cooperation and information exchange to jointly respond to challenges.

The continuous improvement of food safety is reflected in the gratifying data. In recent years, the national food safety sampling pass rate has remained above 98%, and the people's satisfaction has continued to increase. The level of food safety in rural areas has been significantly improved, and people in remote areas can also eat safe and reliable food. The food industry has developed healthily on the premise of ensuring safety, making important contributions to economic growth and employment, allowing more and more consumers to feel the sense of gain and happiness brought by food safety.

Looking to the future, China will continue to regard food safety as a major livelihood project, improve the supervision system, strengthen technical support, strengthen source governance, deepen social co-governance, and actively participate in global food safety governance, and work with countries around the world to protect human health, make the food safety line of defense stronger, and let everyone enjoy safe and high-quality food.