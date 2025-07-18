Matchawards Launches MAPU Affiliate Program During Crypto Week - Pays USDC/T
The platform's revenue model is real and includes a proprietary, digital PPC advertising module and an e-commerce marketplace, already generating revenue. This means the MAPU token is integrated directly into real economic activity from day one.
"People want something tangible in crypto," said Clarence Briggs , Founder and CEO at MatchAwards and Advanced Internet Technologies, Inc. "MatchAwards isn't just a theoretical project full of presale rhetoric, it's a working product already bringing real dollars and value to businesses, non-profits, job seekers and other users. That gives the MAPU token a unique edge. It's a token backed by real utility, not empty promises."
This isn't just another referral scheme tied to vaporware. The MAPU Affiliate Program is structured for sustainability and transparency, and it provides traceability via CRM integration. Affiliates can track referrals, rewards, and token usage in real time.
In a space where countless tokens over-promise and under-deliver, the MAPU token takes a measured approach to exchange listings, opting to avoid the pump-and-dump chaos that happens frequently with new token launches. The focus is on long-term value, not quick flips.
As Crypto Week highlights innovation in the digital asset space, early participants are encouraged to register at to secure their position and start building residual crypto income through referrals that matter.
