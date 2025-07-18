Azerbaijan Reaffirms Support For Syria's Territorial Integrity Amid Rising Tensions
Azerbaijan is closely monitoring the developments unfolding in Syria, particularly in light of the ongoing Israeli-Syrian tensions, according to a statement from the country's Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports.
The spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizadeh, emphasized Baku's unwavering position on Syria's sovereignty.
“We once again express our support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty, indivisibility and political unity of Syria,” Hajizadeh said, underscoring the necessity of peace and stability in the war-torn country.
He stressed that ensuring lasting peace, security, and stability in Syria remains a vital priority for the region.
On 16 July 2025, Israeli airstrikes targeted the Syrian military headquarters in Damascus and multiple sites across Suwayda and Daraa, killing at least three and injuring 34, with strikes also hitting the vicinity of the Presidential Palace and the al-Tha'lah Airbase.
