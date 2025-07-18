Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Attackes Nizhyn Community With“Shaheds”

Russians Attackes Nizhyn Community With“Shaheds”


2025-07-18 08:07:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the mayor of Nizhyn, Oleksandr Kodola, according to Ukrinform.

“Regarding the latest explosions heard in Nizhyn. At 10:40 a.m., three Shaheds were recorded outside the city, but within the Nizhyn community,” Kodola said.

According to him, no information about casualties has been received, and data on the damage is being clarified.

Read also: Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson again

As reported, on July 15, Russians dropped explosive in the border village of Novhorod-Siverskyi community in Chernihiv region, injuring a 51-year-old man.

MENAFN18072025000193011044ID1109818008

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search