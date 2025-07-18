Russians Attackes Nizhyn Community With“Shaheds”
“Regarding the latest explosions heard in Nizhyn. At 10:40 a.m., three Shaheds were recorded outside the city, but within the Nizhyn community,” Kodola said.
According to him, no information about casualties has been received, and data on the damage is being clarified.Read also: Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson again
As reported, on July 15, Russians dropped explosive in the border village of Novhorod-Siverskyi community in Chernihiv region, injuring a 51-year-old man.
