Great Dubai Summer Sale Daily Surprises' Are Here! Unlocking Limited-Time Mega Deals During DSS 2025
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), exclusive offers, incredible limited-time savings, and discounts as deep as 90 per cent off promise shoppers a daily dose of unbeatable deals from their favourite brands across fashion, beauty, electronics, home, and more.
The Daily Surprises will be revealed only 24-hours in advance on the Dubai Summer Surprises website and @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok. The only way to stay ahead of the crowd is by keeping a close eye on these platforms!
SATURDAY, 19 JULY
The first GDSS Daily Surprises takes over ODORA , the ultimate destination for fragrance enthusiasts on Saturday, 19 July , where a flash sale of up to 90 per cent off awaits shoppers at Mirdif City Centre. This is the perfect moment to stock up on premium perfumes without the premium price tag.
Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.
