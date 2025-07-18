Great Dubai Summer Sale Daily Surprises' Are Here! Unlocking Limited-Time Mega Deals During DSS 2025

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)is turning up the shopping thrill during its second dedicated retail season, the Great Dubai Summer Sale (GDSS), with the return of the eagerly awaited. From, a brand-new surprise deal drops from leading brands across the city for one-day only - valid at only one of their locations from 10am until stocks last.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), exclusive offers, incredible limited-time savings, and discounts as deep as 90 per cent off promise shoppers a daily dose of unbeatable deals from their favourite brands across fashion, beauty, electronics, home, and more.

The Daily Surprises will be revealed only 24-hours in advance on the Dubai Summer Surprises website and @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok. The only way to stay ahead of the crowd is by keeping a close eye on these platforms!

SATURDAY, 19 JULY

The first GDSS Daily Surprises takes over ODORA , the ultimate destination for fragrance enthusiasts on Saturday, 19 July , where a flash sale of up to 90 per cent off awaits shoppers at Mirdif City Centre. This is the perfect moment to stock up on premium perfumes without the premium price tag.

