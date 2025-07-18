403
UN Secretary-General Condemns Israeli Bombing Of Church In Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the Israeli bombing of a church in the Gaza Strip, describing it as a sanctuary for civilians.
In a statement read by the UN spokesperson during the daily press briefing, Guterres stressed that targeting places of worship was unacceptable and emphasized the need to respect and protect civilians seeking shelter and not expose them to military attacks.
The Secretary-General stressed the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. He called on all parties to fully comply with their obligations to protect civilians at all times and to allow large-scale humanitarian aid access to the Strip.
