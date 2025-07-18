Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Secretary-General Condemns Israeli Bombing Of Church In Gaza

UN Secretary-General Condemns Israeli Bombing Of Church In Gaza


2025-07-18 05:07:39
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the Israeli bombing of a church in the Gaza Strip, describing it as a sanctuary for civilians.

In a statement read by the UN spokesperson during the daily press briefing, Guterres stressed that targeting places of worship was unacceptable and emphasized the need to respect and protect civilians seeking shelter and not expose them to military attacks.

The Secretary-General stressed the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. He called on all parties to fully comply with their obligations to protect civilians at all times and to allow large-scale humanitarian aid access to the Strip.

MENAFN18072025000067011011ID1109817554

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search