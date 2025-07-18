Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Several Houses Damaged Amid Heavy Rainfall In J & K's Poonch

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Several houses were damaged, partially or substantially, as heavy rain lashed Mendhar area of Poonch district last night, locals and officials said on Friday.

They said the most affected area remained Panchayat Sanjyot's Ward No. 4 where at least six residential houses and a madrasa (educational institution) suffered damage. According to locals, rains led to land subsidence amid ongoing construction of four-way road through the area, reported news agency GNS.

The damaged could have been substantially prevented had a protective wall been constructed by the authorities, they added.

Confirming the damage to some structures, officials said that assessment will be carried out soon.“While there are reports about damage to some structures but exact damage is not known yet and would be known after assessment,” they added.

