Grantboilers Launches Free Boiler Replacement Scheme To Help UK Households Cut Energy Costs

MENAFN - GetNews) Heating your home can be expensive, especially if you have an old, inefficient boiler. Older boilers waste energy, take longer to heat up, and break down more often. This means higher energy bills and costly repairs. But did you know you could get a brand-new boiler for free?

The Free Boiler Upgrade Scheme is a scheme sponsored by the government that assists poor households in replacing old boilers free of cost. You might upgrade to a newer, efficient boiler that can warm your home quickly and save you money by thousands of pounds annually if you are eligible.

What Is the Free Boiler Replacement Scheme?

The Free Boiler Scheme is supported by the government through funding by means of the Energy Company Obligation Scheme, or ECO4 scheme. Large energy suppliers are obligated to make fuel-poor individuals' homes more efficient. Replacing old, inefficient boilers with newer, efficient ones is one of the ways through which they do this.

This scheme is meant to



Reduce energy consumption of households that can't afford heating

Lower carbon emissions by upgrading to an efficient boiler Improve home comfort by upgrading heating systems

If you are within your eligibility criteria, your house can have its new A-rated condensing boiler installed free of cost or very affordably.

Why Replace an Old Boiler?

Many homes in the UK still retain old non-condensing boilers. Non-condensing boilers are wasteful of fuel and also expensive to operate.

Here's why it is advisable to replace your old boiler



Lower energy bills – A new boiler is more than 90% efficient versus around 75% for old designs. It will save you £300-£500 every year.

Fewer breakdowns – The old boiler will break down and need expensive repairs. A new boiler is reliable.

Better heating control – New boilers also have smart thermostats that simplify better control of heating. Lower carbon emission – With lower consumption of fuels, your house contributes less to environmental degradation.

Who Is Eligible For A Free Boiler?

Not everyone can have a free boiler under this scheme. You will have to meet certain conditions on income, benefits, and your current heating system.

Private Tenant or Property Owner

You must either own your house or rent it from a private owner.

Council tenants and association tenants will mostly fall outside of the criteria unless their home is rated E, F, or G on its EPC.

2. The Condition of Your Boiler

To qualify, your boiler will have to be of a specific age or have been rated inefficiently. For example, if your boiler is 10-15 or older, it is likely using too much power and costing money on your heating bills.

3. You Must Receive Certain Benefits

To qualify, you or a resident of your home must have one of the listed benefits:



Pension Credit

Universal Credit

Income-Based Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA)

Income-Related Employment and Support Allowance

Working Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit Income Support

If you are not on benefits, there is also eligibility through the LA Flex scheme, which is specifically targeted at low-income households.

4. Property Type

Your property will have to have an EPC rating of lower than D, E, F, or G. The home must also have operational central heating. You can possibly claim funding to have a full central heating system installed through the ECO4 scheme if your home is without central heating altogether.

How Does the Free Boiler Replacement Scheme Work?

Now that we have defined who is covered, let's talk about how things function. Below is what can be expected:

The first is to make sure that you are actually allowed to take part in the scheme. You can do this most of the time online. Some of the free boiler replacement schemes will ask you to fill out a brief form. You will need to give details on



Your income and benefits

The condition of your boiler The type of home that one lives

You may also need to provide documentation such as your claim form or proof of income.

2. Site Survey

Once your eligibility is confirmed, your home will be assessed by competent assessors. The assessors will determine your current boiler and heating system to establish its condition. The surveyors will also assess your home to determine that your home is suitable for boiler installation.

The assessor will talk through your options, including what boiler is best suited to your home and your heating needs.

3. Installation of the New Boiler

If you have been accepted onto a new boiler, installation is your next priority. The installation itself is quick and easy generally speaking. A good heating engineer will install it, taking approximately one or two days to accomplish, depending on how complex the installation is.

4. Start Saving on Your Bills

Once your new boiler is up and running, lower heating bills will no longer be out of your budget. New boilers use much less energy compared to old ones. Your new boiler will use lower amounts of fuel to give out the same amount of warmth, hence saving you money in the process.

How Much You Can Save With A Free Boiler

Upgrading to a new boiler can mean drastic reductions in your energy bills



£300–£500 per year on reduced energy costs

£200–£500 saved on potential boiler repair Up to £4,000 off on boiler replacement on your behalf.

These savings will make the Free Boiler Replacement Scheme have a real impact on your home budget.

What Happens if You Don't Qualify for Free Boiler

If you are not covered by free boiler replacement, there is no need to panic yet! You can possibly have part of the expense of a replacement boiler covered by grants or loans provided by some companies, or by participating in other schemes or deals on measures that save on energy.

It's always well worth contacting your boiler company or supplier to ask what is available to you. It's also likely that your supplier will have repayment plans that will make your new boiler affordable.

The Bottom Line

The Free Boiler Replacement scheme is an excellent opportunity for low-income families to install new, efficient boilers free of cost. It can save your heating bills by up to hundreds of pounds every year, make your home cosy, and save the environment as well.

If you're considering switching systems, there are also oil fired boiler replacement grants available to help with the cost. If you are eligible, it is quick to apply.

A new boiler can make your home warm up better and save you money on your heating bills – without costing you anything.