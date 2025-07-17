Uber To Deploy Lucid Gravity Suvs As Robotaxis On Platform: Retail Says 'No One Cares Whether The Vehicle Is A Tesla'

Shares of Lucid Group (LCID) soared 40% on Thursday morning after the EV maker announced that Uber Technologies (UBER) plans to deploy 20,000 or more of its vehicles on the Uber platform as robotaxis.

Uber will deploy the Lucid vehicles over six years, equipped with startup Nuro, Inc.'s level 4 autonomy system called Nuro Driver. The robotaxi service is expected to launch later next year in a major U.S. city, the companies said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Lucid rose from 'bullish' to 'extremely bullish' over the past 24 hours while message volume increased from 'high' to 'extremely high' levels.

LCID's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:30 a.m. ET on July 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Nuro's Level 4 self-driving system combines automotive-grade hardware and AI-powered self-driving software. While the necessary hardware will be integrated into the Lucid Gravity SUV on Lucid's assembly line, it will receive Nuro's software only when Uber commissions the vehicle.

The vehicles will be owned and operated by Uber or its third-party fleet partners after commissioning.

One Stocktwits user expressed skepticism about the deal with Lucid.

However, another user responded saying that riders do not care whether a robotaxi is a Tesla as long as it is approved for use.

Meanwhile, the sentiment around Uber jumped from 'bearish' to 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours on Stocktwits, while message volume increased from 'normal' to 'high' levels.

UBER's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:30 a.m. ET on July 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The companies said that the first Lucid-Nuro robotaxi prototype is already operating autonomously on a closed circuit at Nuro's Las Vegas proving grounds.

Uber also plans to make multi-hundred-million-dollar investments in both Nuro and Lucid, the companies stated without providing a specific value.

Lucid, however, said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it will receive $300 million investment from Uber.

Uber has been inking deals with various players, including Pony AI, WeRide, and Waymo, among others, to stay competitive amid rising competition in the robotaxi segment.

EV giant Tesla pilot launched its robotaxi service in a particular area within Austin in June. Alphabet Inc.'s robotaxi unit Waymo, meanwhile, said earlier this week that its driverless robotaxis have covered 100 million miles on public roads.

LCID stock is up by over 6% this year while UBER has soared 50%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.