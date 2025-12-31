403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Digital Age Shapes Language
(MENAFN) The growing influence of social media and artificial intelligence (AI) left a profound mark on language in 2025, as expressions tied to the adverse effects of digitization became the most widely recognized words of the year.
Each year, leading dictionary publishers select their own “word of the year” to highlight significant terms that mirror the technological, social, and psychological changes experienced by society.
The Oxford Dictionary initiated this practice in 2015 by choosing the “face with tears of joy” emoji as its “word” of the year.
In recent years, however, there has been a noticeable transition from straightforward tech-related terms such as “emoji,” “app,” or “selfie” to more complex concepts rooted in ethics and psychology, including “post-truth,” “gaslighting,” and one originating from Türkiye: “digital conscience.”
Oxford selected “post-truth” in 2016, reflecting the prominence of manipulation campaigns spread through social media on the global stage.
Collins Dictionary followed in 2017 with “fake news,” a choice underscored by the Cambridge Analytica scandal involving Facebook in 2018, which offered a striking real-world example of the phenomenon.
In 2023, Collins Dictionary chose “artificial intelligence” after the release of ChatGPT, as generative AI became a worldwide focal point. That same year, Cambridge Dictionary opted for “hallucinate,” referencing the tendency of AI systems to produce inaccurate or misleading information.
Each year, leading dictionary publishers select their own “word of the year” to highlight significant terms that mirror the technological, social, and psychological changes experienced by society.
The Oxford Dictionary initiated this practice in 2015 by choosing the “face with tears of joy” emoji as its “word” of the year.
In recent years, however, there has been a noticeable transition from straightforward tech-related terms such as “emoji,” “app,” or “selfie” to more complex concepts rooted in ethics and psychology, including “post-truth,” “gaslighting,” and one originating from Türkiye: “digital conscience.”
Oxford selected “post-truth” in 2016, reflecting the prominence of manipulation campaigns spread through social media on the global stage.
Collins Dictionary followed in 2017 with “fake news,” a choice underscored by the Cambridge Analytica scandal involving Facebook in 2018, which offered a striking real-world example of the phenomenon.
In 2023, Collins Dictionary chose “artificial intelligence” after the release of ChatGPT, as generative AI became a worldwide focal point. That same year, Cambridge Dictionary opted for “hallucinate,” referencing the tendency of AI systems to produce inaccurate or misleading information.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment