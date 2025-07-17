The Death Of Teacher Niaz Ahmad And The Life-Saving Skill That Was Missing

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A heartbreaking video has been circulating on social media for days, showing a school teacher suddenly collapsing and dying during a training session. The incident took place at Crescent Model School, a private institution in Lahore, where 36-year-old Urdu teacher Niaz Ahmad suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and passed away within seconds.

What makes the tragedy even more painful is that the video shows several people present in the room, but none appeared to know how to administer CPR - a basic life-saving skill that could have potentially saved his life.

According to family and colleagues, Niaz was healthy and showed no visible signs of illness prior to the incident. He was passionate about teaching and had just returned from summer vacation. On that day, he had gone to school to attend a routine teacher training session when the unexpected happened.

Witnesses say that shortly after he stood up to speak, Niaz clutched his chest and collapsed to the floor. For several seconds, people around him were visibly confused and helpless. There was no immediate CPR, no defibrillator in sight - only panic and delay. By the time medical help arrived, it was already too late.

Doctors later confirmed that Niaz died of a heart attack, and that prompt CPR in the first few moments might have increased his chances of survival. According to the Pakistan Cardiac Society, nearly 40% of heart attack deaths in the country occur before reaching the hospital, largely due to lack of emergency response.

The incident has sparked a wave of grief and anger across social media, with users demanding that CPR training be made mandatory in schools, workplaces, and public institutions. Many pointed out that the tragedy was not just about a heart attack - it was about the absence of timely action.

Niaz Ahmad's younger brother, who spoke to the media, said, "My brother didn't die because his heart failed. He died because no one around him knew what to do. Just four seconds of the right action - that's all it would have taken."

As schools reopen across Pakistan, educators, parents, and policymakers are being urged to treat CPR not as a technical skill for doctors, but as a basic necessity - one that might mean the difference between life and death in a world where every second counts.