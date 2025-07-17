403
Arab, Muslim Fms Affirm Support To Syria's Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 17 (KUNA) -- A number of Arab and Muslim Foreign Ministers have held intense talks over the past two days on the latest developments in Syria, in light of a unified stance and common efforts backing its government.
The ministers of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and Turkiye affirmed their support to Syria's unity, stability and sovereignty, rejecting all types of foreign interference into the country's affairs, said a joint statement by the minsters on Thursday.
The ministers welcomed the deal signed to end the crisis in Suwayda Governorate, stressing the need of applying the deal, it added.
They also welcomed Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa's commitment to holding accountable those responsible for all violations in the governorate.
They reaffirmed their backing to all efforts aiming to help restore the State's security and sovereignty in the governorate and in all Syrian parts.
Meanwhile, the ministers condemned the repeated Israeli occupation attacks on Syria, terming them as a flagrant violation of international law and Syria's sovereignty.
They confirmed that Syria's security and stability are a main basis of regional security and stability.
The ministers called on the international community to back Syria's government in its efforts for rebuilding.
They asked the UN Security Council to bear its legal and moral responsibility to ensure the Israeli occupation forces' withdrawal from the occupied Syrian territories and stop all hostile acts against the Arab country. (end)
