UAE Travel: Etihad Airways Begins Direct Flights To Egypt's Al Alamein

UAE's flagship carrier Etihad Airways on Thursday, July 17, marked the launch of its inaugural flight to Al Alamein, adding the Egyptian coastal city to its list of seasonal summer destinations.

As the aircraft touched down in Al Alamein, it was given the traditional water salute.

The new direct service brings travellers closer to one of the Mediterranean's most alluring seaside destinations, with twice-weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to Al Alamein.

The conveniently timed flights operate on Thursdays and Sundays enabling a quick weekend getaway or longer break away.

The new service will be operated by Etihad's Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring eight Business seats and 150 Economy seats, combining comfort, convenience, and the airline's renowned hospitality.

The addition of Al Alamein is part of Etihad's ambitious 2025 network expansion, which includes 27 new destinations spanning Europe, Asia, North America, and Africa.

The Egyptian coastal city will be the sixth seasonal destination for Etihad this summer, following the resumption of popular summer hotspots: Nice, Malaga, Mykonos, Santorini, and Antalya.

Hidden gem

Nestled along the Mediterranean and within reach of Alexandria, Al Alamein is a hidden gem, poised to become a major leisure destination for travellers from the UAE, the wider Gulf region, and beyond. Its unique blend of seaside luxury, scenic shoreline, and upscale retreats make it an ideal location for leisure travellers seeking relaxing beach holidays and rejuvenating getaways.

On July 15, the Abu Dhabi-based had announced seven new destinations across the Gulf, Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia regions.

The new destinations are Almaty, Kazakhstan; Baku, Azerbaijan; Bucharest, Romania; Madina, Saudi Arabia; Tbilisi, Georgia; Tashkent, Uzbekistan; and Yerevan, Armenia.