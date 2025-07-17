403
Russian mother, her kids are found living in cave in India
(MENAFN) Authorities in India are investigating the case of a Russian woman who was recently found residing in a cave with her two young daughters in Karnataka, a state in southern India.
The woman, identified as Nina Kutina, was discovered on July 9 by police officers conducting a routine patrol near the Ramteertha hills in the Gokarna forest region, located close to the tourist hotspot of Goa.
Officials report that the 40-year-old mother and her daughters—aged six and five—lack valid immigration documents to legally remain in the country. They have since been moved to a facility for foreign nationals near Bengaluru and are expected to be deported shortly.
Kutina has spoken out in two video interviews given to an Indian news agency, asserting that she and her children were content with their life in the forest and stating, “nature gives good health.”
Despite her statements, authorities remain uncertain about the circumstances that led the family to live in a forest known for dangerous wildlife and unpredictable weather. Key details remain unclear, including the duration of their stay and the events that brought them to the remote location.
“The area is popular with tourists, especially foreigners. But it has a lot of snakes and it’s prone to landslides, especially during the rainy season. To ensure the safety of tourists, we started patrolling the forests last year,” said the superintendent of police for Uttara Kannada district, as reported.
A second officer involved in the patrol, who asked not to be identified, said their team climbed down a steep hillside after noticing colorful garments hung out to dry—an unusual sight that led them to the cave.
