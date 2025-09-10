Qterminals, GAC Sign Deal To Introduce Hold Cleaning Services At Hamad Port
Doha, Qatar: QTerminals has signed an agreement with GAC in Qatar, a trusted shipping and logistics service provider, for professional hold cleaning services at Hamad Port. This new partnership enhances QTerminals' services delivery, enabling vessel operators to benefit from improved readiness, faster turnaround times and higher operational efficiency.
The signing ceremony at QTerminals' head office in Doha was attended by Charles Meaby, Managing Director of Hamad Port, and Jacob Rubensson, GAC's General Manager in Qatar, as well as senior officials including Hussain Ahmad Al Maqeef, Executive VP Commercial – Commercial Affairs Sector at Mwani Port Authority, and Abdulhadi Fahad A M Al-Hajri, Business Development and Commercial Director at Hamad Port.
Through this partnership, GAC's expert team will clean the holds of dry bulk vessels after discharging a wide range of bulk commodities such as coal, pet coke, alumina, and cement to meet international standards. The service is designed for time-critical scenarios, ensuring vessels are promptly ready for their next cargo. This quick turnaround helps owners and operators meet load port schedules within the laycan period, reducing delays and saving costs.
The introduction of this new service reinforces Hamad Port's position as one of the region's premier gateways and is expected to attract more vessels to Qatar and boost customer satisfaction. It also reflects QTerminals' commitment to continuously expanding value-added services and supporting Qatar's vision to become a leading maritime and logistics hub within the GCC.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment