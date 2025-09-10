WBSSC Scam: ED Gets Crucial Clues From Transactions In Jiban Krishna Saha's MLA Salary Account

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 10 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, probing the multi-core West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) teachers recruitment scam in the state, have got crucial clues about the diversion of the proceeds from certain transactions, both inward and outward remittances, made in the official MLA's salary account opened by the state Assembly for the Trinamool Congress legislator Jiban Krishna Saha.

Saha, the Trinamool Congress legislator from the Burwan Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, was arrested by ED officials at his residence on August 25 and is currently in judicial custody.

Sources said that, based on specific clues, the investigating officers of ED thoroughly examined transactions, both inward and outward remittances, in the official salary account of Saha for a specific period and traced several fictitious transactions made during that period.

The specific period for which the transactions in the MLA's salary account were under the scanner of ED officials was the 15 months between May 2024 and August 25, 2025, that is, the day of his arrest by the ED.

Sources stated that in April 2023, Saha was arrested for the first time in the matter by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was conducting a parallel probe into the WBSSC job case.

“During the period between April 2023 and May 2024, that is, during his judicial custody days because of his arrest by CBI, his official and dedicated MLA's salary account was blocked by CBI. Hence, during that period, there could be no transaction in that account,” an agency insider said.

However, the block on the account was removed in May 2024, that is, after he resumed duties as an MLA after being granted bail by the Supreme Court, and he was able to operate that account normally.

“Now, after ED examining the detailed transactions in his bank account during the period between May 2024 and August 25, 2025, that is the interim period between his bail in the CBI case and his fresh arrest by ED, it is evident Saha started nurturing the proceeds of his collection from the alleged WBSSC scam immediately after being granted bail in the CBI case," said the sources.

Sources said that during the period under review, certain high-value inward remittances in cash were also traced in his MLA's salary account, which was generally discouraged in salary accounts in general and more specially for certain categories of the public, like public representatives.