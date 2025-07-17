403
Black-Box Data Shows Air India Captain Shut Fuel Off
(MENAFN) A cockpit voice recorder has uncovered that the commander of the Air India aircraft which went down last month — an accident that led to the deaths of 261 individuals — intentionally deactivated the fuel valves shortly after departure from Gujarat, a region in western India, according to media sources.
A news outlet, referencing a preliminary evaluation by American investigators involved in the inquiry, reported that the co-pilot — who was controlling the Boeing 787 Dreamliner — questioned the senior pilot’s decision to move the switches to the “cutoff” mode just moments after takeoff.
During the event, the co-pilot reportedly showed signs of alarm and distress, while the more experienced captain appeared composed, as outlined in the probe's findings.
The disaster took place on June 12 and involved a total of 242 people on board. Only one person managed to live, surviving by leaping from the aircraft.
Among the passengers were 169 citizens of India, 53 individuals from Britain, seven Portuguese nationals, and a single Canadian traveler.
The crash additionally led to the deaths of 19 people on the ground.
The airplane was under the command of seasoned aviator Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, alongside First Officer Clive Kunder.
American aviation professionals who analyzed the early report suggested that since Kunder was physically operating the aircraft, he was likely preoccupied with flight controls, while Captain Sabharwal — not engaged in piloting — had the freedom to alter cockpit switches.
