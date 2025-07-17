Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Even MEGA supporters are frustrated with Trump over Epstein client list

(MENAFN) In West Pittston, Pennsylvania, a stronghold of MAGA loyalty, frustration is quietly building among some Trump supporters over the president's failure to meet a key demand: releasing the rumored "Epstein client list."

As Vice President JD Vance spoke on Wednesday, promoting Donald Trump's recent legislative win—dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill”—a nearby lawn sign captured a growing sentiment: “WHERE IS THE LIST???” The message referred to long-standing calls for transparency around Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged associates.

Despite the Justice Department stating it found no evidence such a list exists, conspiracy theorists and some Trump loyalists remain unconvinced. The issue has now become a rare source of visible dissent within Trump’s base, who are pressing him to fulfill what they see as a campaign promise to expose the powerful figures allegedly linked to Epstein’s crimes.

The moment highlights how even within deeply supportive communities, Trump faces pressure to deliver on symbolic issues that have come to define the populist MAGA agenda.

