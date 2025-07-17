Press Release: American Management University Offers 66 Free Online Short Courses
AMU logo on dark wall
AMU students sit in front reception area of main campus office
Student Boardroom at AMUUPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- American Management University (AMU ) is pleased to announce the launch of 66 free online short courses available to everyone. These courses aim to empower individuals, support community growth, and provide flexible learning opportunities for personal and professional development.
Participants can explore a variety of subjects including marketing, social media, entrepreneurship, and leadership. Each course offers valuable insights and practical knowledge, and learners will receive a digital certificate upon successful completion.
“Our mission at AMU is to give back to the community by providing accessible educational resources,” said founder, Roy Virgen Jr.“We believe in lifelong learning and want to help individuals grow their skills and explore new interests, especially those who want to learn in their spare time.”
Enrollment is now open, allowing participants to begin their learning journey at no cost. AMU remains dedicated to providing quality education and promoting a supportive learning environment.
For more information or to enroll, please visit our website at or you can register for a free course directly at
Stay tuned for more updates from American Management University!
Community Relations
American Management University
+1 909-280-0112
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment