Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Press Release: American Management University Offers 66 Free Online Short Courses


2025-07-17 07:31:11
UPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- American Management University (AMU ) is pleased to announce the launch of 66 free online short courses available to everyone. These courses aim to empower individuals, support community growth, and provide flexible learning opportunities for personal and professional development.

Participants can explore a variety of subjects including marketing, social media, entrepreneurship, and leadership. Each course offers valuable insights and practical knowledge, and learners will receive a digital certificate upon successful completion.

“Our mission at AMU is to give back to the community by providing accessible educational resources,” said founder, Roy Virgen Jr.“We believe in lifelong learning and want to help individuals grow their skills and explore new interests, especially those who want to learn in their spare time.”

Enrollment is now open, allowing participants to begin their learning journey at no cost. AMU remains dedicated to providing quality education and promoting a supportive learning environment.

For more information or to enroll, please visit our website at or you can register for a free course directly at

Stay tuned for more updates from American Management University!

MENAFN17072025003118003196ID1109813407

