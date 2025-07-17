403
Erdogan hosts UAE counterpart in Ankara
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially welcomed Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, in Ankara on Wednesday during a formal ceremony.
The event was attended by key Turkish officials, including the ministers of Energy and Natural Resources, Treasury and Finance, Interior, National Defense, Industry and Technology, Transportation and Infrastructure, as well as the head of the National Intelligence Organization and other dignitaries.
According to the Turkish Communications Director, Burhanettin Duran, Sheikh Mohammed’s visit will include the inaugural meeting of the Türkiye-UAE High-Level Strategic Council, which was established in 2023.
The discussions at the presidential complex will focus on advancing the strategic partnership between the two nations, along with deliberations on current regional and global issues.
