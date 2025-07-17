Newgen Software's Net Profit Drops 54 Pc Sequentially, Revenue Falls 25 Pc In Q1
Revenue from operations also declined significantly, slipping by 25.4 per cent to Rs 320.65 crore compared to Rs 429.88 crore in the previous quarter, according to its stock exchange filing.
The company's total income for Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 350.04 crore, down 21.16 per cent from Rs 444 crore in Q4 FY25.
However, total expenses during the quarter fell slightly to Rs 285.93 crore, a 5.55 per cent decline from Rs 302.73 crore in the previous quarter.
Investors reacted to the weak quarterly performance, as Newgen Software's share price dropped by Rs 64.30 or 5.89 per cent to Rs 1,027.10 during the intra-day session.
The stock has also been under pressure over the past month, falling by 7.87 per cent in the last five days and by 16.09 per cent in the past month.
On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's performance showed only marginal improvement.
Revenue rose by 2 per cent from the same quarter previous year (Q1 FY25) to Rs 320.65 crore, while net profit grew slightly by 4 per cent to Rs 49.72 crore from Rs 47.56 crore, as per its filing.
However, EBITDA dropped by 6 per cent to Rs 45 crore, and EBITDA margins narrowed to 14 per cent from 15 per cent previous year.
Newgen Software Technologies Limited is an Indian company that offers a digital platform called NewgenONE.
This platform helps businesses automate their work from start to finish, manage documents and communication, and use smart AI features.
It is a low-code platform, which means companies can easily create and launch apps on the cloud without needing a lot of coding.
The main focus is on making processes faster, handling content efficiently, and improving how businesses connect with their customers.
