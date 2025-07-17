Rain In Jaipur: Amit Shah's Helicopter Fails To Take Off, Reaches Dadiya By Road

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, July 17 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, who is on a day's visit to Rajasthan, travelled by road to Dadiya, approximately 22 km away from Jaipur, after the helicopter did not take off due to adverse weather conditions.

HM Shah reached Jaipur Airport on Thursday around 12.15 p.m. He was scheduled to travel by helicopter to Dadiya to attend a major public event. However, due to adverse weather conditions, the helicopter could not take off, said officials here.

At Dadiya, the Union Minister inaugurated the Cooperative Conference and Employment Festival. The event is being organised in light of the United Nations General Assembly's declaration of 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives. In line with this, the Central government has assigned 54 cooperative-related tasks to the states, and Rajasthan's conference is part of this broader initiative.

He will also visit an exhibition showcasing cooperative products. During the programme, the Union Minister will virtually inaugurate 24 grain storage warehouses and 64 millet outlets across the state. A major highlight of the event is the distribution of appointment letters to 8,000 newly selected candidates for government jobs. He will also interact with the selected candidates and beneficiaries from four districts.

Post-event, HM Shah is expected to hold a working lunch where discussions on governance and organisational matters may take place. In addition, loans worth approximately Rs 12 crore will be distributed to 1,400 beneficiaries under the Gopal Credit Card Scheme. He will also hand over 2,346 micro ATMs to milk-producing cooperative societies.

A significant highlight of the event will be the launch of the White Revolution 2.0 PDCS online registration platform, aimed at streamlining the dairy cooperative sector.

HM Shah will also flag off 100 new police vehicles during the occasion.

The venue in Dadiya village holds significant political relevance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed rallies here twice before. PM Modi first visited Dadiya on September 25, 2023, just before the Model Code of Conduct came into effect for the Rajasthan Assembly elections. The rally was seen as a crucial push for the BJP's campaign in the state.

His second visit to Dadiya took place on December 17, 2024, marking the first anniversary of the BJP government in Rajasthan. On that occasion, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) and Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) from the same venue. Notably, it was also the first time the interstate agreement between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for the joint project was made public.

Now, Amit Shah's public meeting at the same location underscores the BJP's continued focus on Dadiya as a strategically important venue.

This is HM Shah's first major public engagement in Jaipur in nearly three months. During his last visit, he arrived in Jaipur but proceeded directly from the airport to attend a religious event in the newly created Kotputli-Behror district.