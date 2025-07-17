403
Blaze in Iraq Results in Casualties
(MENAFN) Close to 50 individuals lost their lives or suffered injuries following a devastating blaze that erupted at a commercial complex in eastern Iraq on Thursday, as reported by local media outlets.
According to an official news outlet, the fire ignited inside a retail center located in Kut city, which lies within the Wasit province, situated to the south of Baghdad.
The tragic incident left nearly 50 people dead or wounded.
In response to the incident, local government officials have commenced legal action targeting the proprietor of the mall, according to a declaration from the regional governor, which was quoted by the news outlet.
There have been no additional disclosures concerning the identities or circumstances of the affected victims.
