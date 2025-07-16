Top German Augmented Reality Agency Rebrands To The Spatial Studio

July 16, 2025 - One of Germany's leading AR agencies has made a strategic decision that underscores their commitment to reshaping spatial technology. They announced that the company will change its name to "The Spatial Studio" (thespatialstudio ). This change represents more than just a new name; it signifies the further development of the Kiel and Hamburg-based company's focus and goals.

"The essence of innovation lies in our ability to redefine the perception of space," says Matthias Hamann, founder of The Spatial Studio. "With the name 'The Spatial Studio,' we acknowledge our evolution from individual projects to comprehensive solutions that bridge the physical and digital realms."







Formerly known as matthiashamann, Hamann's company has always delivered innovative product presentation technologies for B2B industrial customers. With the change to The Spatial Studio, the company aims to expand its influence further in the fields of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), areas in which it already has extensive expertise.

"Names aren't just labels; they're abbreviated stories," Hamann added.“By choosing 'Spatial,' we are positioning ourselves for a future where the boundaries between dimensions blur, and the possibilities become endless.”

The new name represents a time when spatial technologies are becoming increasingly important in industries such as manufacturing, design, education, and beyond. With a name that reflects its core competencies and has been strengthened by years of growth, The Spatial Studio aims to expand its role as an innovator at the intersection of creativity and precision engineering.

About The Spatial Studio

The Spatial Studio is a registered brand my Into the New GmbH which specializes in leveraging advanced spatial technology to create innovative product presentations tailored specifically to B2B industrial companies worldwide. Based in Hamburg and Kiel, the company combines visionary approaches with technical expertise to create immersive experiences that transform conventional interactions into dynamic visual narratives.