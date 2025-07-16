Saks Global Appoints Brandy Richardson As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With nearly 25 years of experience, Richardson joins Saks Global from Tailored Brands, Inc., where she has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2021. Richardson spent the majority of her career at NMG where she held several finance leadership roles of increasing responsibility over her 15-year tenure. Richardson brings deep industrial knowledge of luxury retail and a track record of building best-in-class finance organizations and implementing strategic initiatives that lead to stronger financial positions and sustainable profit and growth models.

"With her deep background in both luxury retail and finance, Brandy is the right leader to drive Saks Global's financial performance as we execute on our ambitious transformation strategy and capitalize on the significant growth opportunity within the luxury market," said Marc Metrick, CEO of Saks Global Operating Group. "Brandy joins us at a time of great momentum on our journey to redefine luxury shopping. I'm confident that her strong leadership and strategic perspective will position us for long-term sustainable growth and value creation."

Metrick continued, "Mark has provided critical direction to develop and implement our finance strategy following the NMG acquisition, positioning us to meet our commitments and execute on our strategic plans. He has brought valuable leadership to Saks Global, and we are grateful for his stewardship during this transformational time."

Brandy Richardson added, "Saks Global is poised to shape the future of luxury retail and I'm thrilled to join this forward-thinking team. My years with NMG were foundational to my career, and I'm energized by the opportunity to return to luxury retail as part of Saks Global during this incredibly exciting time for the company. I look forward to helping drive the company's future success by identifying and pursuing opportunities for sustainable, long-term growth."

Richardson will be part of the Saks Global Management Team, reporting to Metrick. She will join Saks Global's Dallas-based team. Richardson and Weinsten will partner together to ensure a seamless transition.

About Saks Global

Saks Global is a combination of world-class luxury retailers, including Neiman Marcus , Bergdorf Goodman , Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks OFF 5TH , as well as a portfolio of prime U.S. real estate holdings and investments. Saks Global is deeply committed to helping luxury consumers discover the most sought-after established and emerging brands from around the world. Powered by data-driven technology and centered on the customer, Saks Global is on a mission to redefine the luxury shopping experience through highly personalized service, with greater opportunities for product discovery across all channels.

SOURCE Saks Global