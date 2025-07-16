AI Certs® Launches Groundbreaking AI+ Quantumtm Certification To Equip Professionals For The Future Of Computing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AI CERTs, a global leader in role-focused and vendor-aligned AI certification programs , has unveiled its most advanced credential to date - the AI+ QuantumTM certification program. As the boundaries between Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing begin to blur, this program is designed to develop a new generation of professionals who can lead innovation at this powerful intersection.AI Quantum certification program is a specialized certification that integrates quantum computing principles with real-world AI applications. It enables learners to explore quantum circuits, gates, and algorithms, while also delving into quantum deep learning, quantum machine learning, and AI-driven optimization techniques. The curriculum emphasizes both technical depth and ethical awareness, ensuring that participants are prepared not just for cutting-edge work, but for responsible innovation.The program is tailored for a wide range of learners, including quantum computing engineers, AI specialists, physics engineers, IT professionals, system integrators, and ambitious students or graduates looking to future-proof their careers. With no strict technical prerequisites beyond a foundational understanding of AI concepts and a problem-solving mindset, the program is accessible to professionals across domains who are eager to adopt unconventional and transformative approaches.Participants can choose between two flexible formats: an intensive, instructor-led course delivered over five days (available virtually or in-classroom), or a self-paced version with 30 hours of modular content that includes videos, e-books, podcasts, quizzes, and interactive labs. Both formats include access to online labs, real-world case studies, and a proctored certification exam with one free retake.The course covers nine comprehensive modules, including: Overview of AI and Quantum Computing; Quantum Gates, Circuits and Algorithms; Quantum Algorithms for AI; Quantum Machine Learning; Quantum Deep Learning; Ethical Considerations; Trends and Outlook; Use Cases and Case Studies; and an interactive Workshop. An optional module on AI Agents for Quantum is also available for advanced learners. Tools covered include IBM Qiskit, D-Wave Leap, TensorFlow Quantum, and Amazon Braket.The exam is delivered online through a secure proctored platform. It includes 50 multiple-choice or multiple-response questions to be completed in 90 minutes, with a passing score of 70%. Participants will receive an industry-recognized credential upon successful completion, along with a digital badge.Our latest offering, AI+ QuantumTM certification program is positioned to meet the rising demand for professionals who can design, optimize, and ethically deploy AI-powered quantum solutions. From finance and pharmaceuticals to aerospace and cybersecurity, the integration of AI and quantum technologies is driving breakthroughs across sectors. This certification ensures that learners are not just keeping pace with this revolution - they are leading it.To learn more or to enroll, visit or download the program guide today.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams-AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 45+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visitFor Media Queries:Email: ...

