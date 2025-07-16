Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Daughter Of Chairman Of Halk Maslahaty Of Turkmenistan, Visits Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

2025-07-16 03:09:24
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On July 16, Oguljahan Atabayeva, daughter of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

Amina Malikova, Director of Museum, provided detailed information about the history, activities, collections of the museum, as well as the Azerbaijani art of carpet-making, which made a deep impression on Oguljahan Atabayeva.

It was noted that thanks to the tireless efforts of First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, Azerbaijan's ancient art of carpet weaving was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2010.

The guest also watched the carpet weaving process at the museum.

Oguljahan Atabayeva was also informed about Kelaghayi making which is a traditional Azerbaijani craft, as well as methods of making kelaghayi (traditional Azerbaijani women's headwear) and the meanings of the traditional patterns on it.

She was presented with the "Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum" book dedicated to the 55th anniversary of the museum.

Oguljahan Atabayeva donated a carpet to the National Carpet Museum.

