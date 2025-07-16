Trump's Ultimatum To Russia Powerful Signal That Peace Must Come Quickly U.S. President's Spiritual Advisor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This position was expressed in a comment to Ukrinform by Pastor Mark Burns, spiritual advisor to President Trump.

“President Trump's recent 50-day ultimatum to Russia is a powerful signal that peace must come, and come quickly,” said Burns.

He noted that, ideally, a shorter deadline should have been set for the Kremlin - for example, three days instead of 50 - because each day lost means more bloodshed. However, Burns added:“I applaud the fact that this President is at least drawing a clear line in the sand.”

The pastor emphasized that ending the war would be a victory for peace, justice, and every mother praying for her child. He described Russia's atrocities not only as acts of political aggression but also as "spiritual crimes against humanity".

“And make no mistake, Putin's regime has been waging a campaign of terror, not just against Ukraine's sovereignty, but against the very image of God in His people,” Burns said.

Trump's spiritual advisor also stressed that justice will only prevail if America“follows that ultimatum with the righteous firepower necessary to ensure Ukraine has what it needs to defend its people and their God-given right to freedom.”

He underscored that he would not remain silent while evil goes unpunished, and pledged to remain one of the loudest voices in America condemning Putin's war.

“We will not sit idly by while Christians are persecuted and churches destroyed. I call on every man and woman of faith, and every true patriot, to stand united with President Trump, with Ukraine, and with the God of justice, who always sides with the oppressed,” the pastor declared.

Burns concluded by stating that“peace without strength is surrender. And silence in the face of evil is complicity.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that any offensive weapons provided by the United States could compel Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to come to the negotiating table.

Photo: facebook/PastorMarkBurns