Jordan, Qatar Discuss Boosting Tourism Cooperation


2025-07-16 03:08:26
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 16 (Petra) – Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab met on Wednesday with Qatar Tourism Chairman Saad bin Ali Al Kharji and Visit Qatar CEO Abdulaziz Al-Mawlawi at the ministry's headquarters in Amman.
The meeting took place during an official visit by the Qatari delegation to Jordan at the invitation of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and aimed to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector and developing a strategic partnership.
The two sides discussed the importance of exchanging expertise and best practices in tourism development and agreed on the need for joint efforts to promote both countries' destinations in a way that increases visitor flows and expands target markets.
Discussions also emphasized the value of supporting collaborative initiatives such as integrated tourism programs and joint promotional campaigns and encouraging tourism institutions in both countries to form effective partnerships that diversify services and products.
Annab described cooperation with Qatar as a valuable opportunity to enhance the competitiveness of the tourism industry and facilitate technical and administrative knowledge exchange. She stressed the sector's critical role in supporting Jordan's economy and fostering stronger ties between nations.
For his part, Al Kharji underscored the depth of Qatari-Jordanian relations and the importance of advancing cooperation across tourism-related fields to help achieve shared goals, including sustainable development.
He also highlighted the significance of boosting two-way tourism and intensifying joint efforts to develop innovative initiatives that attract tourists and open new horizons for public-private partnerships.
The Qatari delegation concluded its visit with a field tour of Jabal Al-Qala'a (Amman Citadel) and the Jordan Museum, where they were introduced to the country's rich archaeological and historical heritage.

