Total Comfort Cooling & Heating Announces Exciting New Offer

Port Charlotte, FL - July 16, 2025 - Total Comfort Cooling & Heating, a trusted name for services in HVAC in Port Charlotte, has announced an exciting new offer aimed at creating more value for its customers. Homeowners can now enjoy 12 months of no interest and no payments, provided the full amount is paid within the first year. This exclusive deal ensures flexible payment options without any compromises on comfort or quality.

To make the offer even more enticing, every AC installation in Port Charlotte comes with a free thermostat, UV light, and complimentary maintenance. These additions are designed to enhance system efficiency, improve indoor air quality, and provide long-term peace of mind. Whether you're upgrading your HVAC system or replacing an older model, this is the perfect opportunity to make the switch.

With a reputation for reliability and superior service, Total Comfort Cooling & Heating is committed to helping Port Charlotte residents beat the heat in comfort and style, all while keeping their budgets in check. Don't miss your chance to take advantage of this unbeatable offer and enjoy the ultimate in home cooling solutions.

Our Services

Total Comfort Cooling & Heating offers a wide range of services to ensure that your home stays comfortable and energy-efficient year-round.

HVAC Installation and Replacement

From professional AC installation in Port Charlotte to system replacements, the company's skilled technicians ensure seamless solutions tailored to your home's unique needs.

Comprehensive HVAC Maintenance

Regular maintenance is key to keeping your HVAC system in excellent condition. The company provides thorough inspections, cleanings, and tune-ups to extend your unit's lifespan and maximize efficiency.

Indoor Air Quality Solutions

Total Comfort Cooling & Heating offers advanced solutions like UV lights and air purification systems to eliminate allergens, bacteria, and viruses, ensuring a healthier indoor environment.

Emergency Repair Services

Unexpected breakdowns? The team is just a call away, offering prompt and reliable repair services to restore your comfort in no time.

About the Company

Total Comfort Cooling & Heating has been serving the Port Charlotte community for years, providing top-rated HVAC services with a strong focus on customer satisfaction. Known for its expertise, reliability, and innovative solutions, the company is dedicated to delivering efficient and cost-effective cooling and heating systems tailored to every home.