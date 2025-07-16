Doubleview Gold Corp Provides Comprehensive Update On Its Flagship Project - The Polymetallic Hat Deposit



Vancouver, British Columbia--(ACN Newswire - July 16, 2025) - Doubleview Gold Corp (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (WKN: LA1W038) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a detailed update on its 100%-owned polymetallic Hat Deposit strategically located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada. Polymetallic Hat Deposit - Momentum Builds for Resource Enhancement and Scandium Metallurgy The Company is currently executing its most extensive field activities to date at the Hat Project. The 2025 drill campaign is well underway and seamlessly connecting to the successes of the previous seasons, significantly advancing our geological understanding and laying a robust foundation for an updated mineral resource estimate which will be part of the preliminary economic assessment. In the Company's ongoing 2025 exploration program, Doubleview has completed 4,500 meters of diamond drilling across 7 new holes, with an average depth of approximately 665 meters. This includes drill hole H096, which impressively reached a total depth of 922.5 meters. These efforts have successfully targeted intended zones within the deposit, providing invaluable information for resource modeling and estimation. The drill core photos at the end of this news release show a few select mineralization intercepts. Looking ahead, the next phases of drilling will focus on evaluating the eastern edges and reaching into the deeper parts of the Hat deposit, with the objective of further expanding the known mineralization footprint and understanding the genesis of the deposit. Scandium Recovery Studies - A Strategic Priority Given the critical importance of scandium - a highly sought-after rare earth mineral in North America - Doubleview is placing special emphasis on its extraction and recovery from Hat deposit with the objective of developing an achievable process to produce an economical and marketable product. Three accredited professional metallurgical facilities are independently conducting parallel testwork on the Hat Deposit's samples. Diverse methodologies are employed during the bulk processing by each entity. While final results are anticipated, interim meetings and discussions have been extremely encouraging, suggesting significant recovery potential for scandium. These studies are integral to the mineral resource evaluation and will define the best marketable product. Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Hat Deposit is currently underway across several disciplines. This includes incorporating the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) Version 2, which will integrate all drill hole results of the 2024 drill campaign. Many other aspects of the mineral deposit's final modeling and evaluation are simultaneously progressing. Notably, scandium would potentially be added to the resource evaluation, which could further enhance the project's economic outcome. The completed PEA will represent the conclusion of the due diligence process for several interested parties that may potentially join the Company in developing the Hat Deposit. Environmental and Permitting Pathway Advances In a forward-looking initiative, Doubleview commissioned environmental baseline studies to a leading engineering company. This work includes the design of an environmental permitting road map for the Hat Project. The goal is to ensure all data is collected within the guidelines of relevant future permitting processes. This early-stage information is vital for forthcoming advanced studies designed to help the project progress efficiently. Archaeological Impact Assessment studies (AIA) have successfully been completed and accepted by the Archaeology Branch of British Columbia. The presented results of these studies are an important step in journey of the development of the Hat Project. Executive Commentary: Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc., Geology, President and CEO of Doubleview Gold Corp: "Our commitment to advancing critical mineral projects is unwavering. The ongoing work at our Hat deposit, from aggressive drilling to pioneering scandium metallurgy, underscores our dedication to creating long-term value for all stakeholders. We are building a robust foundation for the future, strategically positioning Doubleview at the forefront of the polymetallic and critical minerals landscape in British Columbia. The exciting developments at the Hat Project have garnered significant interest with globally leading investment entities, sovereign wealth funds, as well as top-tier mining companies who envision themselves as pillars of the future of critical metals, such as scandium, copper and cobalt. This led to promising high-level discussions with these interested parties. We find ourselves at a unique juncture, and I strongly believe we are diligently exploring all opportunities presented to us to maximize our shareholders' success." Drill core photos of a few select mineralization intercepts





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

About Doubleview Gold Corp Doubleview Gold Corp, TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (WKN: LA1W038) (FSE: 1D4). is a Canadian-based mineral resource exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-value mineral deposits in British Columbia. The Company controls a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, including the Hat polymetallic deposit and the Red Spring copper-gold-silver project. About the Hat Polymetallic Deposit The Hat Deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is a polymetallic porphyry project with major resources of copper, gold, cobalt, and the potential for scandium. As one of the region's significant sources of critical minerals, the Hat deposit has undergone targeted exploration and development. The 0.2% CuEq cut-off resource estimate, as of the recently completed Mineral Resource Estimate and the Company's July 25, 2024, news release, is summarized below: Open

Pit

Model

Hat Resource Category

Tonnage Average Grade Metal Content CuEq Cu Co Au Ag CuEq Cu Co Au Ag Mt % % % g/t g/t million

lb million

lb million

lb thousand oz thousand oz In Pit Indicated 150 0.408 0.221 0.008 0.19 0.42 1,353 733 28 929 2,045 Inferred 477 0.344 0.185 0.009 0.15 0.49 3,619 1,945 91 2,328 7,575 Scandium potential for the Hat Deposit is estimated to be 300 to 500 million tonnes at an average grade of 40 ppm (0.004%) Sc2O3. For further details, please refer to the Company's July 25, 2024 news release. Qualified Person: Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, and approved the written technical disclosure contained in the news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder in the company. On behalf of the Board of Directors, Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer For further information please contact: Doubleview Gold Corp

Vancouver, BC Farshad Shirvani

President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587

E: ... Website: NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

