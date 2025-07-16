Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland Is Europe's Most Innovative Country, EU Study Finds


2025-07-16 02:22:21
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) An annual analysis by the European Commission notes that the Swiss score dropped slightly compared to last year, but not by enough to cost it its top spot. This content was published on July 16, 2025 - 11:43 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
Switzerland has headed up the European Commission's Innovation Scoreboard for eight years running. The 2025 version of the report, which compares the 27 European Union (EU) member states and twelve other European countries, was published on Tuesday.

This year, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and the UK round out the top five. Outside Europe, South Korea is the most innovative country. The scoreboard looks at a total of 32 indicators covering different aspects of innovation.

