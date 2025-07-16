Switzerland Is Europe's Most Innovative Country, EU Study Finds
Switzerland has headed up the European Commission's Innovation Scoreboard for eight years running. The 2025 version of the report, which compares the 27 European Union (EU) member states and twelve other European countries, was published on Tuesday.
This year, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and the UK round out the top five. Outside Europe, South Korea is the most innovative country. The scoreboard looks at a total of 32 indicators covering different aspects of innovation.More More Is Switzerland as innovative as it ranks?
