Daniel Köster to step down from the Management Board of ERWO Holding AG and Hoftex Group AG

During his time as a member of the Executive Board of ERWO Holding and the Hoftex Group, Daniel Köster played a key role in further developing the finance division and successfully drove forward and implemented important measures and projects, including, in particular, securing a follow-up financing for Hoftex Group.
Tom Steger, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ERWO Holding and Hoftex Group, said:“We would like to thank Daniel Köster for his high level of commitment over the past years and his personal dedication to our companies, and wish him all the best for his future career and personal life.”
About ERWO Holding AG
ERWO Holding AG acts as the umbrella company of the Südwolle Group, in which the worsted yarn activities of the Group are combined, and as head of ERWO Immobilien und Beteiligungen GmbH & Co. KG, in which the real estate activities are operated. Furthermore, ERWO Holding AG holds a significant stake in Hoftex Group AG.
About Hoftex Group AG
The Hoftex Group AG, headquartered in Hof (Bavaria), acts as holding for a group of medium-sized companies in the textile industry. In 2024, the group achieved consolidated sales of EUR 144.3 million and currently employs around 900 people worldwide. The Hoftex Group has shaped the international textile industry for around 170 years. The main activities of the group are the production of raw and coloured yarns, the manufacture of technical as well as decorative fabrics and the production of nonwovens for technical applications and the clothing industry. In its three business units Hoftex (yarns), Tenowo (nonwovens) and Neutex (home decoration), the group combines production, research and development expertise that is unique in the textile industry. The Hoftex Group AG maintains production locations in Germany, Europe, North America and China and supplies its products to leading companies in the automotive, textile and consumer goods industries including retailers. The shares of Hoftex Group AG are listed in the small and mid-cap segment m:access of the Bavarian Stock Exchange in Munich.
About Südwolle Group
Südwolle Group is a leading manufacturer of worsted yarns for weaving, circular and flat knitted products in pure wool and wool blends. Founded in 1966 and based in Schwaig near Nuremberg, Südwolle Group employs around 3,200 people at its production sites in Germany, Bulgaria, China, Vietnam, Italy, Poland and Romania. Within the product range Südwolle (weaving yarns), Biella Yarn (flat knitting yarns), Yarn in Motion (circular knitting yarns), Richter (hosiery yarns), Stöhr (technical yarns), GTI (luxury yarns) and Soey (airjet yarns), the company produces large quantities of standard yarns as well as individually developed qualities. With a global annual production capacity of 26,000 tons in spinning, 11,000 tons in dyeing and 7,000 tons in wool finishing, Südwolle Group achieved a sales volume of EUR 436 million in 2024.
Press Contact
Charles Barker Corporate Communications GmbH
Dr. Tobias Anslinger, +49 69 79 40 90-41
Kornelia Spodzieja, +49 69 79 40 90-40
