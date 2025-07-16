Audfly's New Alpha Series Modules Offer Flexible Options For Directional Sound Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With audio playing an increasingly important role in interactive system design, directional sound has emerged as a key enabler of user-friendly, noise-sensitive, and privacy-focused interfaces. In response, Audfly Technology, a global innovator in ultrasonic acoustics, has released new additions to its Alpha series of directional sound modules , aimed at giving engineers and product designers the flexibility and control needed to create customized, high-performance audio environments.Recent releases including the Alpha22 and Alpha43 have seen early adoption across interactive terminals, medical devices, kiosks, and smart public systems - wherever focused sound and audio privacy are essential to the user experience.“Directional sound is no longer just for specialty installations,” said Dr. James Renner, a consultant in human-machine interface (HMI) systems.“It's becoming a mainstream requirement for differentiated UX. What Audfly offers is not just hardware, but a developer-oriented platform that enables real-world customization.”Open Architecture for CustomizationUnlike conventional speakers, Audfly's directional sound modules are designed with open integration in mind. With standardized interfaces, flexible mounting formats, and support for array configurations of up to four modules, the Alpha series provides a foundation for scalable acoustic designs that adapt to both compact enclosures and larger, spatially aware systems.This flexibility has proven valuable for teams working on interactive signage, public service terminals, and AI-driven interfaces where control over sound direction, coverage area, and clarity is essential.“With Alpha43, we were able to experiment across different kiosk formats without major structural redesign,” noted Soojin Kim, Product Lead at a smart terminal company in Korea.“It's rare to find a directional sound solution that gives you this much room to innovate without compromising reliability.”Real-World Impact: Directional Sound in Everyday InteractionsAs real-world deployments of directional sound technology expand, users are beginning to recognize its tangible benefits - not just in performance metrics, but in daily interactions. In recent smart terminal pilots, the use of Audfly's directional sound modules has been linked to increased user engagement and improved wayfinding, particularly in noisy or multilingual environments.“We noticed people lingered longer at the kiosk, completing more actions without outside assistance,” shared a product manager involved in a multilingual transport terminal deployment.“The focused audio made the interface feel more personal - like the system was speaking directly to them, even in a crowded station.”This growing engagement is driving adoption across sectors that demand acoustic precision without structural complexity. In healthcare, focused sound projection is helping reduce background audio interference in check-in areas; in self-service retail, it allows brands to create customized audio zones without headphones or physical barriers.Facilitating Innovation Through Simplified IntegrationEarly adopters have integrated Alpha modules into diverse applications - from voice-interactive lockers to multi-language digital kiosks - highlighting how directional sound can enhance UX without introducing hardware complexity.A kiosk integrator working on a smart city project in eastern China shared that Alpha modules helped eliminate acoustic interference in semi-open spaces, without relying on bulky speaker chambers or headsets. In Japan, a self-service terminal developer noted that the plug-and-play design of Audfly's modules significantly shortened their integration timeline, while maintaining speech clarity with minimal calibration effort.About the Alpha SeriesThe Alpha series from Audfly Technology is a family of ultrasonic directional sound modules built for rapid integration into kiosks, terminals, digital signage, and interactive devices. Featuring focused sound projection, modular scalability, and compatibility with directional audio pickup, the Alpha line enables product teams to deploy custom directional sound solutions that enhance clarity, privacy, and user engagement in real-world environments.

