SIG SAUER P320/M18 And P365 Fielded By The Michigan State Police

NEWINGTON, N.H., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER, Inc. is proud to announce the Michigan State Police has fully transitioned their agency to the SIG SAUER P320/M18 pistol with a SIG ROMEO-M17 optic and Foxtrot 2R light as their issued primary handgun system and the SIG SAUER P365 as their secondary firearm.

"We are proud the Michigan State Police chose SIG SAUER as its primary and secondary sidearm," began Tom Jankiewicz, Executive Vice President, Law Enforcement Sales for SIG SAUER, Inc. "The Michigan State Police conducted an exhaustive testing process to determine the selection of SIG SAUER pistols."

The SIG M18 was selected by the U.S. Army as part of the Modular Handgun System Program and is the P320 variant fielded by the United States Marines Corps. The P320/M18 will serve as the primary sidearm of the Michigan State Police. The SIG ROMEO-M17 red dot optic is military tested and assigned a NSN number, designed to meet the rigors of use by professional end users. The FOXTROT2R weapon-mounted white light was designed to meet the needs of tactical professionals. Together, this system provides a comprehensive, best in class primary handgun solution for the men and women who serve the Michigan State Police.

The P365 is a high-capacity micro-compact providing the Michigan State Police more capacity, concealability, and capability than other compact systems on the market. The ergonomic design of the P365 retains the characteristics of a full-sized pistol making it more effective than a typical concealable pistol, providing the Michigan State Police a highly concealable, reliable secondary firearm.

All SIG SAUER products are developed from the ground up to withstand the rigors of the professional user and we are proud to serve the Michigan State Police.

