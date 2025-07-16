[Latest] Global Bio Based Propylene Glycol Market Size/Share Worth USD 7.03 Billion By 2034 At A 4.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Bio Based Propylene Glycol Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 4.53 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.73 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 7.03 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), BASF SE, Dow Inc., DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, Huntsman International, Cargill Incorporated, Oleon NV, Ashland Global, LyondellBasell Industries, Repsol, SK Global Chemical, P&G Chemicals, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group, ExxonMobil Corporation, Stepan Company, Corbion N.V., Sinopec (China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Shell Chemicals & Others. Austin, TX, USA, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Bio Based Propylene Glycol Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (1,2-Propylene Glycol, 1,3-Propylene Glycol), By Application (Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR), Antifreeze & Coolants, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Others) and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034 ” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the demand of global Bio Based Propylene Glycol Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.53 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.73 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 7.03 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.5% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.” Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Bio Based Propylene Glycol Market @ Overview According to market analysts at CMI, increased environmental awareness and regulatory enforcement in favor of sustainable and toxin-free competitors of petrochemical glycols are driving the bio-based propylene glycol market. The rising demand from the industries of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food, where safety concerns are of utmost importance and clean-label formulations are a trend, supports the growth of this market. Advances in fermentation and catalytic conversion technologies help increase the efficiency of the process while bringing down costs. Also, the presence of renewable feedstocks like corn, soy, and glycerin provides greater flexibility in supply. On a global basis, government incentives and corporate sustainability policies further push the acceptance of the product across industrial and consumer applications. Key Trends & Drivers Regulatory Push Toward Sustainable Chemicals: Governments across the world are crafting regulations that will help restrain the use of petroleum-based chemicals and promote bio-based alternatives. The EPA, ECHA, and national authorities for food and drugs have already legislated the limitation of synthetic propylene glycol in applications of highest sensitivity. Policies that promote renewable sourcing, products with a low-carbon footprint, and safer chemical alternatives have accelerated the growth of bio-PG. On the other hand, commercialization gets further advocated by certifications like ISCC PLUS, REACH compliance, and USDA BioPreferred labeling. An alignment across consumer health, climate goals, and standards of industrial safety has created an enabling environment that guarantees the long-term growth of bio-based glycols. Increasing Applications in Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care: Bio-based propylene glycol is witnessing increasing acceptance in the pharmaceutical and personal care sectors due to its non-toxicity and biocompatibility, as well as its conformity to pharmacopeial standards. It acts as a solvent, excipient, and stabilizer in drug delivery systems and cosmetic formulations. The increasing consumer preference for clean-label and skin-friendly ingredients for product reformulation motivates the use of bio-PG. Regulatory attention on excipients and demand for plant-based cosmetic actives are gaining momentum, and therefore provide a fair market growth opportunity. Leading brands increasingly adopt bio-PG in developed and emerging economies as a sustainability strategy to capture consumer groups that appreciate environmentally friendly products. Request a Customized Copy of the Bio Based Propylene Glycol Market Report @ Growing Demand Worldwide from Construction and Automotive Industries: Bio-PG finds key applications in unsaturated polyester resins (UPR), antifreeze, and coolants in the construction and automotive industries. With rising demand for green building materials and non-toxic thermal management fluids, bio-PG serves as a credible, environmentally friendly alternative to petroleum-based inputs. Infrastructural development is on the rise in Asia-Pacific, while electric vehicle adoption is increasing on a global level, thereby creating demand for bio-based alternatives. OEMs and tier suppliers are responding to environmental legislative demands by integrating green inputs into their systems as well. These industries represent large-volume end uses that meaningfully impact overall market shares. Advancements in Technology of Bio-Based Production: Constant technological innovations in fermentation, enzymatic conversion, and catalytic processing of renewable feedstocks are improving the scalability and cost efficiency in manufacturing bio-PG. These new-generation bio-refineries now employ corn glucose, glycerin, and even waste biomass for regional production with a lower environmental footprint. Higher process yields and greater energy efficiencies that have been realized in recent years have reduced operating costs and equipped bio-based PG with a comparative advantage against synthetic alternatives. Aggressive R&D undertakings by key players and collaborative efforts with biotech companies have actively expedited commercialization. Furthering technological maturity will greatly contribute to improving supply consistency, enhancing product purity, and ensuring conformity with pharmaceutical and food-grade requirements, which remain pressing concerns for market penetration. Growing Corporate Sustainability Initiatives: The larger consumer goods and industrial companies incorporate sustainability into procurement and product-development strategies. Bio-based PG supports corporate aspirations of carbon neutrality, minimization of waste, and responsible procurement. The cosmetic, food, and health multinationals call for traceable, renewable ingredients as part of their ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) criteria to comply with investor demands, thus creating structured demand for certified bio-based inputs such as PG. They are also turning to bio-PG as a marketing tool to help eco-label their products and create brand equity among environmentally conscious consumers. These shifts on the corporate front have thus led to reinforced market stabilization and sustained long-term growth. Geographical Expansion and Strategic Alliances: Accorded huge attention is accorded to regional capacity extension and transnational partnerships in the markets. Chemical companies entering into joint ventures with bio-refining companies have led to local production in the high-growth zones of Asia Pacific and Latin America. Such alliances help in the sharing of technology, procurement of feedstock, and market access. For instance, projects in Thailand, Brazil, and India aim to reduce import dependency and ensure supply chain resilience. Regional availability lowers logistics costs and aids companies in meeting local regulatory requirements. These developments reflect the expansion of the geo-locational footprint of bio-based PG while at the same time enhancing its competitive positioning and response to regional demand trends. Report Scope

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The bio-based propylene glycol market experiences increasing regulatory support and environmental awareness within various industries. Low toxicity, biodegradability, and meeting pharmaceutical, food, and cosmetic standards make it ideal for high-end applications. Technological improvements from fermentation to catalytic conversion have made product yield and quality sufficiently high to enable bio-PG to compete with petrol-based counterparts. Large players such as ADM, Dow, and BASF have integrated value chains that guarantee uninterrupted supply and quality. Bio-PG also fits well with consumer pulses concerning sustainable and clean-label products, which adds branding value for the end-user companies. Certifications like USDA BioPreferred and ISCC PLUS also push the acceptance of the product into environmentally governed industries.

Weaknesses: Despite the sustainability advantages, the production of bio-based propylene glycol suffers from increased production costs, not aided by a lack of economies of scale, compared to its petrochemical counterpart. Price sensitivity in some end-use industries-including those of industry and construction, renders the penetration of the market unacceptable. Dependency on agricultural feedstocks such as corn and soy instills vulnerability concerning raw material price variability and regional supply disruptions. Global production capacity remains limited, and biorefining facilities charge big bucks in capital expenditures for further expansion in developing regions. Together with the geographic standards inconsistency, which makes multinational producers' compliance difficult, these factors restrict competitiveness and limit immediate scale-up in some high-volume applications.

Opportunities: The present market opens windows for growth in regulated sectors that are high-margin, like pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food, where criteria-based purchase decisions are safety and sustainability. And the demand for green building materials, electric vehicles, and plant-based personal care products supports uptake for the long term. Technological improvements in bio-refining would result in process efficiencies, bringing down production costs and allowing greater commercialization. Strategic alliances can provide avenues for capacity growth and localized production, especially in emerging markets. Government incentives, eco-labeling programs, and increased investment in vector chemical platforms enhance the market further. As industries begin internationally to decarbonize and gain ESG traction, bio-PG is the alternative of choice to petroleum-based glycols.

Threats: Bio-based PG is facing stiff competition from synthetic PG, which is favored in mature infrastructure, with cheap production costs and availability. Price thus becomes the main decision-making factor, limiting bio-PG penetration in markets with little or no regulatory enforcement or consumer awareness. Variations in the prices of agricultural feedstocks occasioned by climate, biofuel demand, and geopolitical disruptions have always been a sponsored threat to production security. Discrepancies in regulatory regimes across countries and potential changes in trade or tariff policies can, likewise, disrupt supply chain economics. Furthermore, an incumbent large petrochemicals guy would surely come in with a hybrid range being sold at a price less than that of fully bio-based ones. These threats, therefore, address the time and capacity of market growth.

Regional Analysis

The Bio Based Propylene Glycol Market is divided into various regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Each region is described briefly below :

North America: North America is the most mature and highly technically forward in respect of Bio-Based Propylene Glycol production and consumption. The region enjoys well-established petrochemical infrastructure and strong demand from key downstream sectors such as automotive, construction, packaging, and personal care. In particular, the largest facility for PO and TBA ever constructed opened in Texas in 2023 by LyondellBasell. This expansion showcases the region's intent on sustaining modern, energy-efficient technologies such as HPPO. Due to shale gas development, North America enjoys an abundance of feedstock availability within its premises, thus creating cost-competitive conditions for PO manufacture. Demand is inherently supported by robust growth in polyurethane foam, propylene glycol, and specialty surfactants. The regulatory push from the region for sustainable and high-performance materials is also acting as an enabler for the shift toward greener production technologies and R&D investments into PO derivatives. So, growth is expected to remain steady in the future on the grounds of continued downstream demand coupled with supply chain localization strategies.

Europe: Europe boasts the most regulated and sustainability-oriented chemical industry. There is a great emphasis on reducing emissions within the region, increasing energy efficiency, and green chemistry principles that have steered the methods adopted for the production of Based Propylene Glycol. Several prominent countries have advanced petrochemical hubs integrated with PO and polyether polyol production, among which Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands stand prominent. Big companies such as Dow Chemical and Shell have begun greener production of PO using Cumene and HPPO technologies. Uses in Europe are dictated by rigid foam insulation and construction (energy efficiency regulations), automotive lightweighting materials, and consumer care industries. EU-sponsored sustainability programs and green transition initiatives have also induced the modernization of aging chlorohydrin-based plants. High environmental regulations and energy costs restrain competitiveness. Europe is expected to continue to be the technologically advanced and innovation-driven PO market, especially with the increased application of bio-based feedstocks and recycled materials in downstream production.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing PO market by virtue of rapid industrialization, an ever-increasing middle class, and rising demand for consumer goods. Countries including China, India, South Korea, and Japan have pushed PO and its derivatives to become big producers and consumers in the region. China is leading in capacity additions, technological partnerships, and application development at the downstream level, specifically for polyurethanes, automotive packaging, and construction. With higher demand for insulation materials, flexible foams, and glycol ethers, PO consumption in the region is poised for significant growth. Furthermore, China's higher emphasis on petrochemical self-reliance has given way to a number of large-scale PO plants of state-of-the-art HPPO technology, with CSPC, Shell, and Sumitomo Chemical making recent investments. A rising demand in India, tied to the automotive and housing sectors, funded by government initiatives and urbanization, is also witnessed. Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia are emerging as downstream hubs due to the cost advantage and growing regional demand. Feedstock volatility and environmental regulations are stumbling blocks. Still, efficient manufacturing and huge local demand make this region a knockout growth center for the PO market.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): The LAMEA region is emerging and gaining increased importance in Bio-Based Propylene Glycol market development. Latin America shows promise for demand growth for polyurethane foams used for bedding, furniture, and refrigeration, especially in countries such as Brazil and Mexico, where industrialization continues to gather pace. However, minimal local PO production has always made the region a net importer for various needs, leading to supply disruptions and a lot of price volatility. This scenario is slowly changing, given the increased investments undertaken in refinery and petrochemical infrastructures and numerous joint ventures in the region. In the Middle East, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are investing strategically in PO derivatives as part of their economic diversification away from crude oil and toward value-added downstream petrochemicals. New plants like the Saudi Petrochemical complex, which uses EO/PO feedstocks for producing industrial additives and oilfield chemicals, fortify the local capability. Cheap feedstocks and government incentives also position this region to become a competitive exporter in the future. The African PO market is still very young, with limited production capacities and meager per capita consumption. There exist, however, long-term opportunities in the increasing demand for healthcare, consumer goods, and urban infrastructure, given that regional supply chains and the manufacturing ecosystem can be enhanced.

Browse the full “ Bio Based Propylene Glycol Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (1,2-Propylene Glycol, 1,3-Propylene Glycol), By Application (Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR), Antifreeze & Coolants, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Others) and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” Report at

List of the prominent players in the Bio Based Propylene Glycol Market :



Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products

Huntsman International

Cargill Incorporated

Oleon NV

Ashland Global

LyondellBasell Industries

Repsol S.A.

SK Global Chemical

P&G Chemicals

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group

ExxonMobil Corporation

Stepan Company

Corbion N.V.

Sinopec (China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Shell Chemicals

Braskem SA Others

The Bio Based Propylene Glycol Market is segmented as follows:

By Type



1,2-Propylene Glycol 1,3-Propylene Glycol

By Application



Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Antifreeze & Coolants

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food & Beverages Others

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

