Accelerate Development Of Logistics Hub For Industrial Expansion In Dhule: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday directed the administration to accelerate the development of a logistical hub for industrial expansion in Dhule from North Maharashtra.

“In view of the increasing population of Dhule city, it is essential to set up a logistics hub (dry port and special terminal for storage) for civic amenities and industrial expansion. For this, the feasibility should be examined from technical, financial and logistical points of view, and the process of setting up the hub should be expedited as per the advice of experts,” he said after chairing a meeting on various projects of Dhule Municipal Corporation.

Fadnavis said that necessary facilities should be provided to industries in Dhule. Also, arrangements should be made for rainwater drainage in Devpur, Valwadi, and low-lying areas, and coordination should be made with the Disaster Management Department.

Keeping in mind the expansion and population growth of Dhule city, he gave instructions regarding laying pipelines, setting up solar projects with battery storage for industrial projects and sanctioning funds for the underground sewage drainage scheme. Also, Dhule city is spending Rs 32 to 33 crore on electricity every year for water distribution and street lights, and to reduce this burden, solar projects should be set up at suitable places, said the Chief Minister.

The city has expanded from 46.46 sq km to 101.08 sq km. Therefore, he also suggested that funds should be sanctioned from the Urban Upliftment Scheme for basic amenities in the increased area.

Apart from this, CM Fadnavis also directed that positive action should be taken to build a shopping centre on the MHADA land along Chalisgaon Road and a hostel for working women in Dhule.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Dattatray Bharne has informed that the government is positive about allocating about 1500 acres of land for the Mini MIDC at Junction in Indapur taluka, and this was discussed in a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.“Junction in the western part of Indapur taluka is known as an important and small-scale industrial village. Industrialists are engaged in the manufacture of various equipment here. The demand of the industrialists here to start the MIDC has been pending for the last 40 years. By implementing this demand, the youth of the area will get work,” said Minister Bharne, who was elected from the Indapur Assembly seat.

Earlier, it was proposed to give 328 acres of land. However, considering the future, the industrialists demanded that at least 1,500 acres of land be provided. At this time, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar responded immediately to the additional land. Minister Bharne expressed confidence that the issue of MIDC will be resolved soon.

“This MIDC will be the focal point of the development of Indapur taluka. This MIDC will accelerate the development of the taluka. A new identity of Indapur taluka will be created. New entrepreneurs will be provided with opportunities to start new industries. Also, employment opportunities will be available to the citizens of Indapur taluka,” said Minister Bharne.