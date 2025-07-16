Infigifts Partners With Blackhawk Network To Launch Digital Gift Card Program For Casino Players

InfiGifts will deliver digital gift card rewards on its omnichannel gifting platform

- Jared Bodnar, Head Enterprise Marketing, Blackhawk Network

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- InfiGifts, the leader in digital gifting solutions for the casino industry, has announced a strategic partnership with Blackhawk Network, a global leader in branded payments, to deliver a seamless, flexible, and scalable digital gift card experience for casino operators and their players.

The InfiGifts Digital Gift Card, Powered by Blackhawk Network, enables casinos to offer guests instant access to hundreds of top national and regional retailers, including beloved brands in dining, retail, travel, entertainment, and digital services. Through InfiGifts' omnichannel platform - available via mobile, kiosk, tablet, and player club computers - players can select rewards that match their lifestyle, split denominations across multiple gift cards, and enjoy immediate digital delivery of their rewards.

Jared Bodnar, head of enterprise marketing for Blackhawk Network, said his company is proud to partner with InfiGifts to bring real-time digital gifting to casinos.“This solution empowers operators to engage players instantly, personalize promotions, and eliminate the hassles of physical rewards - all in a way that aligns with the industry's shift to cashless operations,” he added.

“This partnership is a game-changer for casino promotions,” said Az Husain, CEO of InfiGifts.“By teaming up with Blackhawk Network, we're giving casinos the power to move away from outdated, one-size-fits-all giveaways and toward a smarter, more personalized approach to gifting. It's not just about convenience, it's about making every reward feel meaningful to the player while delivering measurable operational benefits to the operator.”

Whether used in a tiered promotion, weekly campaign, or VIP gifting experience, the InfiGifts Digital Gift Card represents the next generation of casino rewards where operators gain efficiency and players gain choice.

InfiGifts will showcase the InfiGifts Digital Gift Card at the Casino Marketing & Technology Conference, July 29 – 30, 2025 at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA.

