Maha CM Offers Uddhav Thackeray To Join Mahayuti Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) A rare bonhomie between the ruling and opposition parties was at display in the State Council in Maharashtra, on Wednesday, during farewell to the Shiv Sena-UBT leader and Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve whose term ends in August this year.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made an open offer to former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray, who was present in the House, to join the ruling MahaYuti government.

"Uddhavji, now we don't have to do anything till 2029. We have no scope left to come there (to Opposition benches). But you have the scope to come here (to Treasury benches). We can think about it differently. We will talk differently," Fadnavis said.

However, Thackeray did not respond directly to Fadnavis' offer while joining others to take it in a lighter vein.

CM Fadnavis and Thackeray had earlier met in the premises of Vidhan Bhavan and greeted each other before meeting in the State Council.

CM Fadnavis in his speech said "Shiv Sena is still our friend (referring to BJP's alliance with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena) but some changes have taken place (referring to split in Shiv Sena).

He showered praise on the outgoing Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve, saying: "Ambadas Danve is retiring on August 29. His term ends before next Assembly session. Even though he is now in Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, he is originally from our BJP. Ambadas Danve's life started in the BJP. He was working as an effective leader. There were some disputes and then he left the party. He joined Shiv Sena (led by Uddhav Thackeray) but he started his political journey in the BJP. After joining the Shiv Sena, he worked in various positions. He did his M.A. in mass communication and journalism. It was expected that he would compile news but he became a news provider. Journalists and lawyers are seen the most in the political field. The House got a good leader. One can see perseverance and studious attitude in him as he was moulded during his stint in the BJP."

He also said, "Danve was born on December 8, 1970. I was born on July 22, 1970. But let me tell you one thing, as long as Rahul Gandhi is a youth leader, we can remain a youth leader. Because Rahul Gandhi is six months older than me. Therefore, as long as he is called a youth leader, we are not worried."

He added, "Danve is an activist who takes a bitter stand for Hindutva. He has made many statements against loudspeakers (in places of worship). He is a staunch Savarkar supporter."

Earlier, in his speech, Thackeray praised Danve for his work in the party even after the split that took place in June 2022.

"My colleague Ambadas Danve is completing first term and not retiring. He will come back again. I thank the Chief Minister because he gave us his workers like Ambadas, and we took him in the party fold."

Thackeray took a jibe at CM Fadnavis, saying: "But will the Chief Minister thank us? Will he talk about what he has taken from us (referring to Eknath Shinde deserting Shiv Sena to join the BJP-led MahaYuti)."

He also added, "Positions come and go, but what is important is the image we have in the minds of the people."

Thackeray took a jibe at former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde while praising Danve.

"It has been mentioned by speakers that you (Danve) were not born with a golden spoon... but you did not make a fuss about it."

His reference was to Eknath Shinde's repeated swipe at Thackeray that he born with a golden spoon though he (Shinde) rose to the political ladder without any political background.

He also praised Danve to remain loyal to him after the split in the party.

He said, "Danve didn't go there because he saw something good on the plate in front of him."