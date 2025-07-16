Naveen Patnaik Condemns Police For High-Handed Action Against BJD Workers

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, July 16 (IANS) Odisha Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik strongly condemned the high-handed police action against Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers and leaders during their peaceful protest at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar here on Wednesday demanding justice for the FM College girl student who died on Monday following self-immolation attempt over sexual harrasement by a faculty member.

In a post on the social media platform X, Patnaik alleged that the right to democratic protest is under threat in the state under the current BJP government.

“The right to democratic protest is under grave threat in #Odisha. Today, the @bjd_odisha exercised its constitutional right to hold a peaceful demonstration, protesting the tragic death of a 20-year-old girl student--a victim of systemic apathy and sheer betrayal,” said Patnaik.

The BJD supremo also voiced concern over the use of water cannons and 'rubber bullets' on the BJD workers and leaders while they were marching in a disciplined manner towards Lok Seva Bhawan to stage a gherao.

“I strongly condemn the heavy-handed tactics employed by the police and the Government to sabotage the BJD's peaceful march. The police acted in a blatantly partisan manner, rushing to fire rubber bullets when there was absolutely no justification for such excessive force,” added the BJD president.

Drawing attention to the mindset of police forces in the wake of Wednesday's high-handedness, the former Chief Minister also referred to a recent viral video in which a senior IPS officer was allegedly seen instructing the security forces to“break the legs” of protesters.

“Just a few days ago, a senior IPS officer was caught on camera near the Chief Minister's residence instructing his force to break the legs of protesters and promising awards to those who achieved this feat. Today, the legs of two ex-ministers have been broken, probably needing surgery. Other senior leaders of BJD, a lady Rajya Sabha member, and several party workers have been brutally hit by the police,” said Patnaik.

He sought an explanation from the state government over the alleged directive to police officials to use excessive force against protestors.

The BJD supremo asserted that his party will continue their fight till the deceased FM College girl student gets justice.

“Clearly, the government owes an explanation for this kind of direction. The BJD will continue its relentless fight undeterred until justice is served for the FM College girl student who lost her life tragically. Neither water cannons nor rubber bullets can weaken our resolve. Let it be clear: no force can stifle our commitment to stand up for justice and uphold the democratic rights of the people of #Odisha,” said Patnaik.

However, denying the allegations made by the opposition BJD, the Commissioner of Police, S Dev Datt Singh, claimed that“mild force” had been used and no rubber bullets were fired at the protestors during the demonstration on Wednesday.