403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Blinkx By JM Financial Launches Trader Connect To Empower India's Trading Community
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 16th July 2025 - BlinkX, the high-performance digital stockbroking platform by JM Financial, has launched BlinkX Trader Connect – a flagship, community-led initiative designed to educate, empower, and engage active traders across India. As a part of the BlinkX Trader Connect initiative, BlinkX organises Trader Connect events in metros and tier – 2 and tier – 3 cities, aiming to bring together seasoned traders, market experts, and aspiring participants to exchange ideas, gain real-world insights, and foster meaningful connections within India's rapidly evolving trading ecosystem.
Through a series of interactive keynotes, rapid-fire Q&As, candid panel discussions, and live demos, Trader Connect delivers high-impact learning in a collaborative, real-world setting. The events also spotlight the innovative, trader-centric features of the BlinkX App and web platforms, offering hands-on experiences that make trading seamless, fast, and efficient.
With this hybrid format, BlinkX aims to directly engage over 5,000 traders on-ground and reach more than 35,000 traders digitally through product demos, webinars, market wrap-ups, and rollover sessions by October 2025 - creating a truly scalable and inclusive community platform for Indian traders.
Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Gagan Singla, Managing Director at BlinkX, said, "Trader Connect is a strategic step towards shaping a more informed and resilient trading ecosystem in India. In an environment where market participation is rising rapidly, our responsibility goes beyond enabling trades, and it includes driving education, promoting awareness, and creating genuine community engagement. By bringing traders, experts, and platforms together, we aim to democratize access to insights and build a culture of responsible trading."
So far, BlinkX has successfully hosted Trader Connect events in Mumbai, Delhi and Pune, drawing enthusiastic participation from hundreds of traders and market thought leaders. The momentum continues with upcoming events in Kolkata and other key cities.
As per a recent SEBI study, the top 13 brokers in the country saw a total of 96 lakh active traders in FY2025, marking an 11% growth from FY2024. This surge highlights the increasing retail participation in India's capital markets, but also underlines the critical need for awareness and education around the risks and realities of trading. BlinkX Trader Connect is a timely initiative aimed at reaching a part of this growing audience and ensuring they are equipped not just with tools, but with the right mindset, discipline, and knowledge required to navigate today's complex trading landscape.
With a focus on education, awareness, and responsible trading, Trader Connect is building a vibrant community of informed traders across India. While younger investors are often perceived as the dominant force in today's trading landscape, BlinkX data reveals that nearly 70% of its new trader acquisitions are individuals above the age of 30. This insight reinforces the importance of on-ground, physical engagement, connecting with prospects and clients not just through digital platforms but also through in-person interactions that foster trust, deeper understanding, and long-term relationships.
BlinkX has also introduced subscription-based trading plans to deliver flexibility and cost efficiency tailored to various trader needs:
Silver Plan: Trade up to 50 lots/day; available at ₹249 for 2 months – now free for a limited time
Gold Plan: Trade up to 500 lots/day
Platinum Plan: Trade up to 1000 lots/day
All plans are available in 2, 6, and 12-month durations, making themadaptable for different trading profiles.
About BlinkX:
BlinkX by JM Financial is a zero-brokerage trading platform designed to offer a seamless trading experience for advanced traders. With zero brokerage across Equity, NSE F&O, IPOs, and Currency segments, BlinkX is redefining affordability through its innovative subscription-based pricing models. With its focus on high-volume options trading, BlinkX uses a trader-first mindset, offering premium features and fast execution. The App was launched in April 2023, and has now crossed 1M downloads in December 2024 with an App Store rating of 4.7. With an aim to deliver speed and precision, BlinkX is reimagining the future of trading in India.
Through a series of interactive keynotes, rapid-fire Q&As, candid panel discussions, and live demos, Trader Connect delivers high-impact learning in a collaborative, real-world setting. The events also spotlight the innovative, trader-centric features of the BlinkX App and web platforms, offering hands-on experiences that make trading seamless, fast, and efficient.
With this hybrid format, BlinkX aims to directly engage over 5,000 traders on-ground and reach more than 35,000 traders digitally through product demos, webinars, market wrap-ups, and rollover sessions by October 2025 - creating a truly scalable and inclusive community platform for Indian traders.
Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Gagan Singla, Managing Director at BlinkX, said, "Trader Connect is a strategic step towards shaping a more informed and resilient trading ecosystem in India. In an environment where market participation is rising rapidly, our responsibility goes beyond enabling trades, and it includes driving education, promoting awareness, and creating genuine community engagement. By bringing traders, experts, and platforms together, we aim to democratize access to insights and build a culture of responsible trading."
So far, BlinkX has successfully hosted Trader Connect events in Mumbai, Delhi and Pune, drawing enthusiastic participation from hundreds of traders and market thought leaders. The momentum continues with upcoming events in Kolkata and other key cities.
As per a recent SEBI study, the top 13 brokers in the country saw a total of 96 lakh active traders in FY2025, marking an 11% growth from FY2024. This surge highlights the increasing retail participation in India's capital markets, but also underlines the critical need for awareness and education around the risks and realities of trading. BlinkX Trader Connect is a timely initiative aimed at reaching a part of this growing audience and ensuring they are equipped not just with tools, but with the right mindset, discipline, and knowledge required to navigate today's complex trading landscape.
With a focus on education, awareness, and responsible trading, Trader Connect is building a vibrant community of informed traders across India. While younger investors are often perceived as the dominant force in today's trading landscape, BlinkX data reveals that nearly 70% of its new trader acquisitions are individuals above the age of 30. This insight reinforces the importance of on-ground, physical engagement, connecting with prospects and clients not just through digital platforms but also through in-person interactions that foster trust, deeper understanding, and long-term relationships.
BlinkX has also introduced subscription-based trading plans to deliver flexibility and cost efficiency tailored to various trader needs:
Silver Plan: Trade up to 50 lots/day; available at ₹249 for 2 months – now free for a limited time
Gold Plan: Trade up to 500 lots/day
Platinum Plan: Trade up to 1000 lots/day
All plans are available in 2, 6, and 12-month durations, making themadaptable for different trading profiles.
About BlinkX:
BlinkX by JM Financial is a zero-brokerage trading platform designed to offer a seamless trading experience for advanced traders. With zero brokerage across Equity, NSE F&O, IPOs, and Currency segments, BlinkX is redefining affordability through its innovative subscription-based pricing models. With its focus on high-volume options trading, BlinkX uses a trader-first mindset, offering premium features and fast execution. The App was launched in April 2023, and has now crossed 1M downloads in December 2024 with an App Store rating of 4.7. With an aim to deliver speed and precision, BlinkX is reimagining the future of trading in India.
Company :-P4C
User :- Kavya Sharma
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment