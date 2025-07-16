Athletic Brewing Company And Arsenal Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension

Arsenal supporters will continue to enjoy Athletic Run Wild IPA in cans throughout Emirates Stadium during all men's and women's fixtures. Run Wild will also be served on draft across Club Level.

New in 2025, the low-calorie Athletic Lite will also be available in cans throughout the stadium's general concourse bars. Each 12 oz. can of Athletic Lite is less than 0.5% ABV and contains 25 calories, 5g of carbohydrates, 0g of protein, 0g of fat, and 0g of sugar.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Arsenal after a remarkable first season, and proud to help lead the global shift toward mindful drinking alongside such a world-class football club," said Bill Shufelt, Co-Founder and CEO of Athletic Brewing. "Together, we're responding to evolving preferences by bringing great-tasting, alcohol-free beer to more supporters in more moments and making matchdays more accessible. Whether it's in the stands, at home, or at the pub, we believe everyone deserves a brew that fits their lifestyle."

Juliet Slot, Arsenal's Chief Commercial Officer, said: "We're always delighted when a partner renews with us, a statement of their belief in our vision for the club supported by their investment in our ambition to win major trophies. The success of our first year working together speaks for itself, with Athletic products already becoming a staple of the matchday ritual for our supporters. We're proud to have partners like Athletic Brewing with us on our journey – they are the best at what they do, and enable us to better serve Gooners in our London home and around the world."

In 2024, after hearing directly from Arsenal supporters who had discovered Athletic Brewing in local pubs and grocery stores, Athletic became the club's first Official Non-Alcoholic Beer Partner with exclusive pouring rights at Emirates Stadium.

The partnership made non-alcoholic products more accessible on matchdays and introduced Athletic's award-winning brews to Arsenal supporters around the world.

As part of the renewed partnership, Athletic Brewing will also expand its presence across Arsenal's digital, in-stadium, and supporter engagement platforms, deepening connections with Gooners around the world and advancing the conversation around non-alcoholic beer in football culture. The two will also come together to launch a limited-edition, co-branded brew later in the season.

The continued collaboration between Athletic Brewing and Arsenal comes at a time of rapid growth within the non-alcoholic beer category. In the UK, three-quarters of adults who drink alcohol are now actively moderating their alcohol intake1. At the same time, 38% of UK drinkers report consuming low- and no-alcohol alternatives on a semi-regular basis2.

The ongoing shift toward moderation helped drive a 20% year-over-year increase in no-alcohol beer sales in the UK in 20243, mirroring the broader cultural movement unfolding around the world. For its part, Athletic Brewing has steadily increased its availability throughout the UK and now has over 2,500 points of distribution across the country.

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing Company is America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer. Athletic is revolutionizing how modern adults drink by crafting game-changing NA brews that can be consumed anytime and anywhere. Launched commercially in 2018, Athletic is the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in America4 and a top 20 U.S. brewing company5. Its award-winning brews are available nationwide at over 75,000 retail locations. Athletic operates custom breweries in Connecticut and California and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Athletic is proudly a Certified B CorporationTM. Learn more and shop at .

