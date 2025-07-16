Ganja State National Drama Theater Shines At Festival In Georgia

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ganja State National Drama Theater has participated in the 5th International Theater Festival named after Nodar Dumbadze, held in Ozurgeti, Georgia, Azernews reports.

The company presented the play "Kukaracha," based on Nodar Dumbadze's work. This production marked the first joint effort between the Ganja Theater and the Ozurgeti Drama Theater, performed by actors from both theaters.

The participation was made possible thanks to the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Notably, the Ganja Theater's collaboration with the Ozurgeti Drama Theater was a historic first in Azerbaijani theater. The play featured actors from both countries.

Director and Artistic Director of Ozurgeti Theater Vasil Chikogidze led the production, with project management by Agil Bahramli, Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater. Yusif Jafarov, actor of the Ganja Theater and co-founder of the Eurasian Theater Union, served as coordinator and director.

The story revolves around Georgiy Tushurashvili, nicknamed Kukaracha, a noble district police officer, a friend to the boys of Tbilisi's Veria quarter, a lover of knowledge, evidence, and honesty. A dreamer and lover of truth, he is depicted in a tale set in spring 1941, about his love for the beautiful Inga.

Founded in 1921, Ganja State National Drama Theater has been a center for the performing arts in Ganja and has deep roots in Azerbaijan's cultural heritage.

It has hosted countless theatrical performances, ranging from classic Azerbaijani plays to works by international playwrights, demonstrating the country's vibrant arts scene.

The Ganja State Drama Theater participated in the 5th International Theater Festival held in September 2012 in Ufa, Bashkortostan, where they performed "Monsieur Jordan and Dervish Mastali Shah" by Mirza Fatali Akhundzadeh.

In May 2016, the theater took part in a festival in Ukraine, presenting a performance based on Jalil Mammadguluzade'swork, "The Congregation of Madmen."

Later that year, the Ganja State Drama Theater also attended an international festival in Konya, Turkey, where they staged Elchin's play "Killer" and Turgay Nar's "Game of Shahrazad."

In July 2018, the theater participated in the 2nd International Theater Festival dedicated to the memory of the renowned Georgian writer Nodar Dumbadze in Georgia, where they performed the play "Helados."