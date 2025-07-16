Skytrax Unveils World's Best Low-Cost Airlines For 2025

Dhaka: Global airline rating agency Skytrax has unveiled its list of the World's Best Low-Cost Airlines for 2025, as part of its prestigious World Airline Awards.

AirAsia topped the rankings once again, securing the title of World's Best Low-Cost Airline for the 16th consecutive year.

Singapore-based Scoot was named best long-haul low-cost airline, while India's IndiGo climbed to third place overall, marking a major achievement for the carrier.

The awards were announced at the Paris Air Show, with results based on millions of customer surveys conducted globally between September 2024 and May 2025.

Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted praised the winners for their consistency and customer satisfaction, highlighting the increasing competitiveness in the budget travel sector.

The World Airline Awards are widely regarded as the benchmark for excellence in the aviation industry, often dubbed the“Oscars of the airline world.”

