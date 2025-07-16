Endoacustica Launches GPS TRACKER: Stay Connected, Stay Safe With 4G/LTE Speed And Long Battery Life

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 14, 2025 9:48 am - Real-time global tracking with 4G/LTE for unbeatable coverage and speed Built-in 5000mAh battery with over 10 days of operation on a single charge Ultra-strong neodymium magnetic base for effortless and secure mounting

Endoacustica, a global leader in surveillance and counter-surveillance technology, proudly announces the official launch of its latest innovation in vehicle security-the GPS-TRACKER-4G. With real-time 4G/LTE connectivity, a long-lasting battery, and a rugged, magnetically mountable design, this tracker delivers next-level peace of mind for individuals, parents, fleet managers, and anyone who needs to know where their vehicle is-anytime, anywhere.

Whether you're tracking a single car or managing an entire fleet, Endoacustica's GPS-TRACKER-4G is built for speed, reliability, and simplicity. Say goodbye to outdated 2G trackers and hello to a smarter, stronger solution for protecting what matters most.

Track Smarter, Live Safer

Vehicle theft is on the rise, and managing mobile assets in real time is more crucial than ever. That's why Endoacustica created a GPS tracker that combines professional-grade features with plug-and-play convenience. With the GPS-TRACKER-4G, there's no need for expensive installation, confusing apps, or spotty signals. Just place it, activate it, and go.

This sleek but tough device brings serious tech to the table, offering a 4G/LTE connection for real-time tracking without delays or dead zones. It's compatible with global SIMs, supports remote SMS controls, and provides instant notifications for movement, geo-fence breaches, or tampering.

Endoacustica's mission has always been clear: equip people with powerful, easy-to-use surveillance tools that provide security without complexity. The GPS-TRACKER-4G is a bold step forward in that direction.

A GPS Tracker That Understands Your Needs

For years, Endoacustica has set the standard for covert and open surveillance tools, from audio bugs to encrypted phone systems. Now, with the GPS-TRACKER-4G, the company is bringing its technical expertise to consumer vehicle protection.

From parents monitoring their teen's driving habits to businesses optimizing delivery routes, this compact device answers a variety of needs:

Parents: Get notified if your teenager goes beyond allowed zones.

Fleet Managers: Monitor multiple vehicles and routes from a single app.

Private Investigators: Covert tracking with no wires, no sound, no fuss.

Security Professionals: Deter theft and recover stolen assets quickly.

Key Features of the Endoacustica GPS-TRACKER-4G

4G/LTE Tracking: Fast, reliable, global coverage for real-time updates.

Magnetic Mounting: Five neodymium magnets for quick, secure attachment under or inside vehicles.

Long Battery Life: 5000mAh rechargeable lithium battery lasts 10+ days on one charge.

App & SMS Control: Manage and monitor via smartphone app (iOS/Android) or SMS commands.

Geo-Fencing: Set safe zones and get alerts when the tracker enters or exits.

Motion Alerts: Get notified of unauthorized movement or tampering.

Offline Data Logging: Built-in memory saves tracking data when cellular signal is lost.

Compact & Discreet: Only 80 x 65 x 22 mm-easy to conceal and difficult to detect.



Designed to Last and Built to Perform

Most GPS trackers out there either need professional installation or rely on weak 2G networks that are being phased out. The GPS-TRACKER-4G breaks that mold with plug-and-play simplicity and a robust 4G/LTE module that ensures consistent, accurate location updates in real-time.

Its battery can operate for up to 10 days without a charge, depending on usage. And for those who need extended operations, optional 12V/24V hardwire kits are available for continuous power.

With advanced energy management and motion sensors, the device enters low-power mode when idle, preserving battery life. Meanwhile, its built-in memory ensures that even if the cellular connection drops temporarily, your data won't be lost-it syncs automatically once the signal is restored.



Availability and Pricing

The GPS-TRACKER-4G is available now directly from Endoacustica's official website.

Whether you're a protective parent, a busy business owner, or just someone who values peace of mind, the GPS-TRACKER-4G from Endoacustica offers everything you need-and nothing you don't.

Simple, powerful, and designed to keep you informed in real time, this GPS tracker is the modern answer to age-old problems like vehicle theft, unauthorized use, and route inefficiencies.

Don't leave your security up to chance. Choose Endoacustica. Choose GPS-TRACKER-4G.